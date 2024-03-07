WATCH: Kartik Aaryan drops video from Goa vacay as he gets mobbed by ducks; netizens call them ‘female fans’

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most popular and beloved actors in Bollywood. He enjoys a massive fan following on the internet, especially from his female fans who adore him immensely. The actor is currently in Goa having a wonderful time. He has been sharing several videos and pictures from his enjoyable stay. Once again, a while back, he took to his Instagram handle and shared a cute video from his 'Ducks Day Out.'

Kartik Aaryan drops a cutesy video from his day out with ducks

Today, on March 7, Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram handle and dropped a fun video with a flock of ducks. In the video, sporting a casual look, he is seen wearing a blue vest paired with black track pants and a pair of sunglasses. The video features the actor exiting what looks like a nursery after instructing the ducks, "Chup, aawaaz nahi (Keep Silence. No noise)," yet the ducks continue to make noise and follow the actor.

The video further showcases the actor telling the ducks, “Sab log ek saath chalenge (everyone will walk together)”. Moving further, he spots water beside the lane, and he asks, “Paani to nahin peena kisi ko, nahin ganda paani hai v nahin (anybody wants to have water, no it’s dirty water)” and moves further with ducks following him. The video concludes with the flock of ducks making their way towards their canopy. Sharing the video, Kartik wrote in the caption, “Ducks Day Out”.

Take a look:

Fans reaction to the video

Minutes after the video was shared by the actor, fans couldn’t keep calm as they reacted to the post and swamped the actor’s post with their comments. Several fans metaphorically referred them to as Kartik’s female fans. A fan wrote, “I bet they all are females!”, another fan remarked, “They're just asking you for solo selfies,” while a third fan wrote, “Your fangirls same same but different,” another fan quipped, “ Inko crush aagya h aapke upar.”

Kartik Aaryan's work front

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in the sports drama, Chandu Champion, written and directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film based on India’s first Paralympic gold medalist, freestyle swimmer Murlikant Petkar is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 14.

