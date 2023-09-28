Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri to bring 90’s magic back, see poster

Rajkummar Rao is one of the prolific performers of the current generation. He has won over the audience with his stellar acting performance through versatile projects he has been a part of. Last seen in the comedy series, Guns and Gulaabs, the actor is all set to take up the next project. Rajkummar Rao is joining hands with Raaj Shaandilyaa for his quirky family drama, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Alongside, sharing the spotlight will be Qala fame, Triptii Dimri.

Rajkummar Rao drops the poster of his next, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Today, on September 28, Rajkummar Rao taking to his Instagram handle announced his next film, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. The film will mark his first-ever on-screen pairing with the talented Triptii Dimri. The official announcement was made as the film went on floors. Making the official announcement, the Badhaai Do actor shared the first look poster on his social media as he wrote, “Yeh kaise bahar aa gaya???”

In addition to this, the leading lady, Triptti Dimri also shared the poster on her social media handle. Take a look:

In a statement shared, the team has claimed this one to be a family entertainer that will captivate audiences with its unique story. The team also promises it to be a hilarious cinematic experience bringing the ’90s tadka back.

About Raaj Shandilyaa

Raaj Shaandilyaa is an Indian television and Bollywood writer known for writing several leading comedy shows. Talking about his Bollywood stint, he is accredited for writing scripts for the movies like Freaky Ali and others. He made his directorial debut in the year 2019 with the comedy film Dream Girl, which turned out to be a commercial success. Nearly four years after, Raaj brought the sequel to Dream Girl this year which was also a success at the box office.

Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri’s Workfront

Talking about Rajkummar Rao’s professional front, the actor is currently basking in the success of his last release, Guns and Gulaabs. The series also stars Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, and Gulshan Devaiah. Apart from the Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, the actor will also be seen playing the role of nationalist leader Bhagat Singh. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actor had expressed his enthusiasm over the same. He had said, “Of course, I'm very passionate about Bhagat Singh and his journey, and to present him on screen in a very different way than whatever you have seen till now, and it was great also.” In addition to this, the actor also has Mr and Mrs Mahi in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Triptii Dimri will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s highly anticipated, Animal. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles along with Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and others.

