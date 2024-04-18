Sandeep Reddy Vanga calls out Adil Hussain's 'regret doing Kabir Singh' remark: 'I'll save you from shame by replacing your face with AI help'
Sandeep Reddy Vanga has strongly reacted to Adil Hussain’s claims stating that he regretted doing Kabir Singh by sharing his views on X.
It was just a couple of days back, actor Adil Hussain admitted to regret working on Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial Kabir Singh. The film released in 2019 featured the actor in the role of a professor. Expressing his regret, he had recalled that it was the only film he had done without reading the script and felt ‘embarrassed’ later. In response to which, the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has reacted to Adil’s claim and gave a reply through his social media handle.
Sandeep Reddy Vanga gives savage reply to Adil Hussain's remark about Kabir Singh
Today, on April 18, a while back, Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to his X (formerly Twitter) and strongly reacted to Adil Hussain’s assertion on regretting doing Kabir Singh. Replying to the actor, he wrote, “Ur 'belief' in 30 art films didn't get as much fame to u as ur 'regret' of 1 BLOCKBUSTER film did,” followed by a clap emoji. https://youtube.com/shorts/R9aLHKTWgGM?si=ToRUG2LvL02RfYdT I regret casting u,knwing that ur greed is bigger than ur passion. NOW I'll save U from the shame by replacing Ur face with AI help (accompanied by thumbs up emoji) Now smile properly (accompanied by a smile emoji)”
Take a look: