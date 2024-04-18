Sandeep Reddy Vanga calls out Adil Hussain's 'regret doing Kabir Singh' remark: 'I'll save you from shame by replacing your face with AI help'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has strongly reacted to Adil Hussain’s claims stating that he regretted doing Kabir Singh by sharing his views on X.

By Krishma Sharma
Published on Apr 18, 2024  |  02:20 PM IST |  492
Kabir Singh
Pic Courtesy: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Instagram and Kabir Singh IMDb

It was just a couple of days back, actor Adil Hussain admitted to regret working on Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial Kabir Singh. The film released in 2019 featured the actor in the role of a professor. Expressing his regret, he had recalled that it was the only film he had done without reading the script and felt ‘embarrassed’ later. In response to which, the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has reacted to Adil’s claim and gave a reply through his social media handle.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga gives savage reply to Adil Hussain's remark about Kabir Singh

Today, on April 18, a while back, Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to his X (formerly Twitter) and strongly reacted to Adil Hussain’s assertion on regretting doing Kabir Singh. Replying to the actor, he wrote, “Ur 'belief' in 30 art films didn't get as much fame to u as ur 'regret' of 1 BLOCKBUSTER film did,” followed by a clap emoji. https://youtube.com/shorts/R9aLHKTWgGM?si=ToRUG2LvL02RfYdT I regret casting u,knwing that ur greed is bigger than ur passion. NOW I'll save U from the shame by replacing Ur face with AI help (accompanied by thumbs up emoji) Now smile properly (accompanied by a smile emoji)”

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Take a look:


Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Krishma Sharma

Journalism is not just a profession, but a passion for Krishma Sharma. With an experience of over three years

...

Credits: Sandeep Reddy Vanga X
Advertisement

Latest Articles