Vidya Balan files FIR after her fake Instagram, Gmail account was created for fraudulent activities: REPORT

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan is followed by millions of people online. Her Instagram account is also full of comedy videos and clips of her lip-syncing to trending audio. Since she has such a massive fan base, someone decided to cash in on that and tried to fraud people by impersonating the popular star of the Indian film industry. Read on to know more details about it.

Vidya Balan files FIR against fraudsters using her identity wrongly

In the era of social media and artificial intelligence, it’s not a huge task to create a fake account of any person and use it for fraudulent activities. But when such a thing happens with an acclaimed artist like Vidya Balan, it raises questions about the common man’s privacy.

A while ago, the Free Press Journal reported that an unidentified person created a fake Instagram and Gmail account of the Mission Mangal actress to wrongly use it for their own benefit. The incident came to light when the actress was informed by one of her close contacts in the Indian film industry that someone, who claimed to be Vidya, messaged him on WhatsApp and had a chat with him. After their discussion, the unknown person also promised this guy work opportunities. When Vidya’s acquaintance discussed this with her, the actress was quick to clarify that she neither contacted him nor the number from which he was contacted was hers.

Smelling something fishy, the Parineeta actress filed a case under the Information Technology Act against an unidentified person. On Monday, she complained to Khar police station through her manager Aditi Sandhu against fraudsters for allegedly creating her fake Gmail (vidyabalanspeaks@gmail.com) and Instagram account (vidya.balan.pvt) and using them to con people. Apparently, the culprit was reaching out to people pretending to be Vidya and making fake promises regarding job offers between February 17 and February 19.

According to reports, a case was registered under section 66(C) (dishonestly making any other unique identification feature of another person) of the IT Act. The actress was last seen in the mystery film Neeyat in 2023. She is also a part of the upcoming romantic comedy movie Do Aur Do Pyaar starring Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

