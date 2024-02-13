Is Madhuri Dixit a part of Vidya Balan-Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3? Here's what we know

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 directed by Anees Bazmee and featuring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu emerged as a successful movie. In a cinematic landscape struggling at the box office, the horror comedy drew audiences to theaters. Following its triumph, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was announced with Kartik reprising his lead role. The excitement amplifies as Vidya Balan, set to revive her Manjulika character, joins the star-studded cast. Recent reports also unveil the addition of Madhuri Dixit to the ensemble.

Kartik initially made the announcement, and Vidya subsequently shared the significant news on social media. The third installment promises to be a noteworthy continuation of the franchise's success, with a stellar cast contributing to its allure.

Madhuri Dixit to play ghost?

As per Mid-Day, “The team felt another spirit would add to the narrative. So, it will be Rooh Baba versus the two ghosts played by Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan. By bringing the two leading ladies together for the first time on screen, the makers have played a trump card.” The report added that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will go on floors next month. The report also claimed that Sara Ali Khan is being considered as the female lead of the film. Reacting to the news, the source said, “The discussions are at a nascent stage. Nothing is confirmed yet.”

Vidya Balan returns as OG Manjulika

Vidya Balan took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared the news with a video featuring her and Kartik Aaryan dancing to the iconic song Mere Dholna. Along with the video, she wrote, "Mere dholna…. Aa rahi hai waapis, aapki Manjulika, iss baar Rooh Baba @TheAaryanKartik ke saath. #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 👻 (Your Manjulika is coming back, this time with Rooh Baba).

Kartik Aaryan couldn’t control his excitement and earlier wrote, "And its happening Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya This Diwali is going to be crackling.”

Akshay Kumar not to feature in BB 3

In a recent Zoom interview, Anees Bazmee addressed the speculation surrounding Akshay Kumar's involvement in the upcoming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. He clarified, stating, "No, Akshay is not part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. I am eager to work with him, but regrettably, I haven't scripted a film where we could collaborate. In the future, certainly yes."

Bazmee also shared insights into casting Vidya Balan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. He reminisced about their past collaboration in the film Thank You, highlighting Vidya's prompt acceptance of a 3-day role without hesitation. Bazmee emphasiSed how her immediate agreement made a lasting impression, laying the foundation for their current collaboration. Grateful for Vidya's gracious gesture, Bazmee expressed anticipation for their upcoming venture.

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Released in 2007, Bhool Bhulaiyaa featured Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, and Ameesha Patel, gaining Hit status initially and evolving into a cult classic. Directed by Priyadarshan, its sequel, released on May 20, 2022, saw Kartik Aaryan replacing Akshay Kumar and Tabu stepping in for Vidya Balan. Kiara Advani joined as a new addition to the film franchise. With the predecessor's popularity in mind, Bhool Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is slated for a Diwali 2024 release, promising to continue the legacy of the horror-comedy series.

