Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh join hands for Manish Malhotra’s production, Ul Julool Ishq

It was last year in September that one of the celebrated fashion designers of India, Manish Malhotra announced his production house, Stage 5 Productions. Ever since its announcement, Train From Chhapraula and Bun Tikki are the two officially announced ventures that will be released under the banner. In a treat to its fans, Manish Malhotra announced his third venture which is titled, Ul Jalool Ishq.

Manish Malhotra announces his third production venture Ul Jalool Ishq

Today, on January 2, Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram account and crafted a carousel of pictures as he announced his forthcoming venture. The film is titled, Ul Jalool Ishq which will be written and directed by Vibhu Puri. The film will boast a stellar star cast including Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Shaarib Hashmi. In the pictures shared, the talented stars are seen posing elegantly for the classy pictures for the announcement post.

The film will go on floors in a week, i.e. on January 9. The film is jointly produced by Dinesh Malhotra to be bankrolled under the production banner of Stage 5.

Take a look:

“Bewakoofiyan, Nadan galtiyan, badi bhool hai ishq; Sach Poochiye toh mere huzoor ul jalool hai ishq! I am so happy to announce our @stage5production 3rd film production. A beautiful film UL JALOOL ISHQ written and directed by @vibhupuri , shooting of the film starts 9th January with this supremely talented cast @naseeruddin49 @itsvijayvarma @fatimasanashaikh @mrfilmistaani An honour to work with @gulzar.official @vishalrbhardwaj …produced by @malhotra_dinesh @stage5production”

Advertisement

Fans reaction to the announcement

Minutes after the post was shared, fans couldn’t stop heaping praise on the impressive starcast. A fan commented, “OHMYGOD what a cast,” another fan commented, “You are on a roll,” and a third fan wrote, “What a tremendous cast of talented people.”

About Manish Malhotra's production ventures

To tell you a little about Manish’s debut production project, Train From Chhapraula, the film will be headlined by Radhika Apte and Bun Tikki will star Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol. In addition to this, the film will also mark the comeback of the legendary Zeenat Aman.

On the other hand, Manish has also confirmed that he will be helming a biopic based on the life of legendary Bollywood actor Meena Kumari. With this, he will be making his directorial debut and the film stars Kriti Sanon.

ALSO READ: Rumored lovebirds Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur celebrated New Year together in London? Party pic goes VIRAL