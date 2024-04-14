WATCH: Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma and more attend Diljit Dosanjh's concert

On April 13, Diljit Dosanjh made the crowd go berserk with his soul-touching voice at his concert organized in Mumbai. Scores of fans gathered at the stadium to watch him perform some of his iconic songs. While the audience grooved to his music, many B-town celebs also danced their hearts out at the musical night. Check them out!

Bollywood stars attend Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Mumbai

The IT couple of B-town, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma were at the event to see the star singer spread his magic at the venue. While they were exiting hand-in-hand, the Entertainment actress requested her ‘baby’ to pose together for a picture. The actress looked gorgeous in her red frilled skirt that she paired with a denim shirt. As for the Darlings actor, he wore a black sweatshirt with blue denim and sneakers for the night.

Take a look:

Kriti Sanon, who is riding the success of Crew, was perfectly dressed for the concert night. She wore a long distressed black t-shirt that had a golden graphic on it. With a pair of shorts and boots, she completed her look. The actress was joined by her sister, actress Nupur Sanon, and others.

Take a look:

Soon-to-be dad Varun Dhawan also made an entry to the event in his casual OOTN. The Bhediya star wore a round-neck t-shirt with a pair of ribbed denims and white sneakers. He layered it up with a printed shirt.

Take a look:

Newly married actress Taapsee Pannu made heads turn as she arrived at the event looking like a dream in a white outfit. She channelized her inner bohemian goddess and wore a flowy long dress with a pair of sneakers. Pannu accessorized her look with a stack of oxidized bangles, a neckpiece, a watch, and a quirky crossbody bag.

Take a look:

Ayushmann Khurrana also joined the celebs at the fun night. He came along with his wife Tahira Kashyap. The couple was joined by Khurrana’s brother, actor Aparshakti Khurana, and his wife Aakriti Ahuja.

Take a look:

Angad Bedi, who is a huge fan of Diljit’s songs, also attended the event with his wife Neha Dhupia and their two kids. Srikanth actor Rajkummar Rao looked dapper as he arrived with his wife, actress Patralekhaa

Take a look:

Others who joined the event were Iulia Vantur, Sara Tendulkar, singer Harshdeep Kaur with husband Mankeet Singh, among others.

Take a look:

At the event, Diljit Dosanjh also gave a shoutout to Kareena Kapoor Khan. Arbaaz Khan’s wife Sshura Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Maniesh Paul, and others also attended the event.

