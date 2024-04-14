PICS: Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon seek blessings at Kashi Vishwanath Dham alongside designer Manish Malhotra

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon reached the holy city of Kashi in the early hours of April 14. The duo who arrived for a fashion showcase launch of designer Manish Malhotra were seen visiting the world-famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi to offer prayers.

Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon visit Varanasi

The duo were welcomed by a sea of fans at the Ghat which will later be a ramp for Manish’s show during the sunset. In the backdrop of Namo Ghat, Malhotra is planning to put up a fashion display of the sacred heritage, culture, spirituality, and crafts of Kashi. This two-day event is being organized by the Indian Minorities Foundation.

What did Kriti Sanon and Ranveer Singh say about their Kashi visit?

Ranveer Singh while speaking to ANI said, “Lifelong I have been a devotee of lord Shiva and I have come here for the first time. Next time I want to come here along with my mother..” Kriti Sanon added, “‘Haar Haar Mahadev’, ‘Jai Siya Ram’. I got the opportunity to go to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. I feel blessed. There is a vibration and energy in the city.”

What did Manish Malhotra say about his Kashi event?

Talking about the event which is aimed at promoting Varanasi's handicrafts and handlooms onto a global platform, Manish Malhotra told ANI, "20 ambassadors of beautiful nations and we are here at Kashi at the ghat which I loved and I love coming here. We are all going to put diyas and this is celebrating India, celebrating Kashi, celebrating Modiji and celebrating the fact that we are all here together in Kashi and it feels very beautiful."

The event in the morning was held at Dashashwamedh Ghat and saw several diplomats join hands with Malhotra to light diyas. Present at the ceremony were Kanokporn Kunnawattana (Counsellor, Royal Thai Embassy), Said Hijri (Counsellor, Embassy of Kingdom, Morocco), Haymandoyal Dillum (High Commissioner of Mauritius), and Omar Lisandro Castaneda Solares (Ambassador of Guatemala) among others.

Following the ceremony at Dashashwamedh Ghat, the diplomats began a cruise to Namo Ghat to witness the grand Ganga Aarti.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma and more attend Diljit Dosanjh's concert