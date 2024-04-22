The multi-talented actress, Anjali Anand has become a prominent name in the entertainment industry because of her skills. She has a massive fan following on social media and is loved for her genuine personality. Anjali is often spotted by the paparazzi whenever she attends events or goes on outings. Last night, the actress visited Manish Malhotra's residence and was clicked by the paparazzi.

Apart from her flourishing career, Anjali Anand also has an impressive fashion sense and never fails to make heads turn whenever she steps out in the city. Last evening, when the actress was clicked at Manish Malhotra's residence, she stole our breath away as she made a gorgeous appearance.

Anjali Anand radiates elegance in a red dress:

Anjali Anand looked stunning yesterday in a red mini-flowy dress with a perfect bust fit and flowy waist. The dress also featured puffy sleeves that added more charm to her outfit. The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 fame looked drop-dead gorgeous in this red attire. She paired the dress with transparent heels and a black handbag and was all smiles as she posed for the paparazzi outside Manish Malhotra's house.

Watch Anjali Anand's video here-

About Anjali Anand's upcoming project:

Anjali Anand is riding high on success and is gearing up for her upcoming web series titled, Dabba Cartel. Produced under the banner of Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, Dabba Cartel is one of the most anticipated shows. In this series, Anjali will share screen space with veteran actress Shabana Azmi and acclaimed actor Gajraj Rao. The web series is said to be a crime drama led by women.

More about Anjali Anand's professional life:

Anjali Anand shined on the small screen after playing the lead role in the hit show, Dhhai Kilo Prem. After this, she starred in another popular show, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, opposite Mohit Malik. After this show, it was her breakthrough performance in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

In this film, the actress essayed the role of Ranveer's sister and won hearts with her performance. She gained applause from the audience and critics. After this film, Anjali explored the genre of reality shows and did two popular shows, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

ALSO READ: Anjali Anand shares unseen PICS remembering dad Dinesh Anand on his birthday: 'So many things I want to tell you'