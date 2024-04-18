Reem Sameer Shaikh, popularly known for her stint in the supernatural television series Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, is now garnering appreciation for her role in the latest show Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani. Just a few hours ago, the actress dropped pictures with the famous fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Reem Sameer Shaikh PICS with Manish Malhotra

Reem Sameer Shaikh recently took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos alongside the renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra, while also teasing her upcoming project. Reem looked radiant in Manish Malhotra's exquisite design, sporting a subtle makeup look and leaving her wavy hair untied, which perfectly enhanced her overall appearance.

Accompanied by pictures, Shaikh wrote a heartfelt gratitude note for the designer that read, “Dear @manishmalhotra05 sir, Thank you for making me feel so comfortable on set and being so kind.. this one’s truly gonna be a memorable one for me.”

Fans speculate about Reem’s upcoming projects

As soon as the picture surfaced on Instagram, Reem’s fans started speculating about her upcoming venture with celebrity designer Manish Malhotra. The two of them sharing a frame indicates that the Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actress has joined hands with Malhotra for her next project. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

In a short time, the comment section was filled with the fans' reactions, as one of the users wrote, “Any good news for your fans? Any new project coming up?” While the next one commented, “Everyone dreams to work with Manish sir u got.”

Advertisement

More about Reem Sameer Shaikh

Reem Sameer Shaikh started her career in the television industry at the age of six. Throughout her career, she has been a part of many fictional television series, including Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Na Bole Tum... Na Maine Kuch Kaha 2, Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, and more.

Reem also received immense appreciation for her work in Tujhse Hai Raabta, opposite Sehban Azim. She has also showcased her talent in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, a supernatural series alongside Karan Kundrra. Additionally, she has worked in the romantic comedy Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawaan.

Currently, she is receiving appreciation for her stint in Raisinghani vs Raisinghani, where is seen sharing frames with the Dill Mill Gayye on-screen couple, Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi.

ALSO READ: TMKOC's Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal on 45-year-old sister's death; 'Regret not being with both my siblings who passed away'