12th Fail star Vikrant Massey heaps praise on Vicky Kaushal: 'He is one of the finest actors we have'

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most talented actors in the Bollywood industry. He has been basking in the soaring success of his recently released Sam Bahadur and Dunki. His acting skills captivated the audience. The actor is now gearing up for an exciting lineup of future projects and one of them is Chhava. Vicky recently received praise from 12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey as the latter called him an "incredible guy."

Vikrant Massey praises Vicky Kaushal and his family

During a recent interview with Unfiltered by Samdish, Vikrant Massey was asked about Vicky Kaushal. Praising the actor, the 12th Fail star said, "Mera bohot accha dost hai, acchi films kar raha hai, bohot accha banda hai. Uss admi ne aur uske pure parivaar ne, uska chhota bhai Sunny, he is very young but Sham Sir, family wo kitna struggle karke aage badh chuke hai na, they deserve every bit of what they have. (He is a very good friend of mine. He's doing good films, a good guy. Vicky and his family, his dad Sham Kaushal, even his brother Sunny Kaushal have struggled a lot and that is why they deserve every bit of what they have)"

The actor continued his praise and added, "Vicky is an incredible guy. I love Vicky and I think he is one of the finest actors we have."

On February 16, Vicky Kaushal shared a video on his Instagram Stories. In the video, the actor can be seen locked up in a room and listening to music while the outside is having an extreme cold. He also can be seen wearing a face mask. Sharing the video, he wrote, "-110degC Recovery mode on."

On the same day, he also shared a glimpse into his dedication to fitness. Wearing gym attire and with a plaster visible from his recent injury, the actor was seen pushing through his workout routine. Sharing the video, he captioned it, "When we can't run, we walk... we don't stop." He also added the Punjabi song Rule #1 by Raowalia playing in the background.

Meanwhile, apart from Chhava, Vicky will also be seen in the movie Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam opposite Triptii Dimri. He also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s project Love & War, where he will share the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

