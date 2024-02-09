Are Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli not expecting 2nd child? AB de Villiers admits giving 'false information'

It was only recently that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s fans were elated with joy when the news of the arrival of their second child was confirmed. During a live interaction on his official YouTube channel, South African cricketer and Kohli’s friend, AB de Villiers, confirmed that the Indian cricketer is expecting his second child. After this, the happiness of Virushka’s fans knew no bounds. But, it looks like the excitement was only short-lived as this news might not be true.

AB de Villiers wishes well for Virat Kohli

During an exclusive interview with Dainik Bhasker, AB de Villiers quipped that he made a huge mistake and gave away false information. Yes! You read that right. He said "Family comes first, it's priority, as I said on my YouTube show. I also made a terrible mistake at the same time - Sharing false information, which was not true at all.” He further added that no one knows what is happening in Virat’s family but he also said that he wishes well for him. “Whatever the reason is for this break, really hope that he comes back stronger and better and healthier and fresh and ready to take on the world again," added the cricketer.

AB de Villiers confirming Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s 2nd baby

After Virat Kohli skipped two test matches between India and England everyone started wondering the reason behind this decision. But the reason that the former Indian captain gave the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was that he was opting out of the first two tests due to ‘personal reasons’

It was after this that Virat Kohli’s friend and cricketer AB de Villiers claimed in a live session on his official YouTube channel that Kohli was expecting the birth of his second child.

He said, "So, yes his second child is on the way, it’s family time. You cannot judge Virat for that, and yes we miss him but he’s made the right decision. We wish him all the very best for the great blessing of being able to become a father for the second time and All the Best to Anushka as well.”

