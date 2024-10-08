Want to lose pregnancy weight as quickly as Alia Bhatt? Here are top 4 tips from actress’ post-partum journey

Alia Bhatt is among the top actresses in Bollywood. Apart from her stellar performances, she is also known for her dedication to physical fitness. The actress welcomed her first child, Raha, with Ranbir Kapoor in 2022. The Highway star's postpartum journey has been inspirational to many expecting mothers. Let's take a look at the lifestyle followed by the actress after embracing motherhood.

1. Alia Bhatt clarifies she didn’t lose weight ‘unnaturally’

During an interview with Vogue India last year, Alia Bhatt admitted that she needs to present herself in a certain way ‘sometimes also for the continuity’ considering her nature of work. Nevertheless, opposed to popular belief, she didn’t lose weight unnaturally.

"The truth is that I can’t even get my wisdom tooth extracted at the moment since I’m breastfeeding and can’t be given anesthesia," she clarified. The actress asserted that she documented her fitness journey on Instagram to bust the myth suggesting that people who work in the visual medium resort to unnatural things to get back in shape.

2. Alia Bhatt’s work-out regime in post-partum

In the same interview, she revealed that she pushed harder in her workouts after 12 weeks, following her doctor’s advice. The Jigra actress noted that she started going on 15-minute walks and did breathing exercises that improve blood flow. She also recommended one to not check their weight every day, like many people do when they work out religiously.

Citing her own experience, the actress stated that she would step on the scale once in two weeks. The actress mentioned one needs to be consistent and let the transformation happen at its own pace.

3. Alia Bhatt’s eating habits during pregnancy phase

The 31-year-old also highlighted her eating habits and normalized weight gain. She shared, "My mother-in-law even made me those gond ke laddus that I ate for six weeks."

"People need to understand that putting on weight during pregnancy is not a result of eating too much; it’s because you’re making life inside you and that life needs that extra weight. It has to be in sync with your BMI, of course, and you should consult a professional if you have questions but you’re supposed to put on a certain amount of weight. It’s completely okay,” she further added.

4. Alia Bhatt’s customized workout session

In addition to this, renowned celebrity fitness trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala who also worked with Alia during her pregnancy also gave insights into customizing workouts for her. She explained that the exercises and nutrition are tailored according to the specific trimester.

Reflecting on the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress, she further added that it was funny and beautiful working with her. "She came to me saying, ‘I’m pregnant, but I need to exercise.’ We customized her workouts to keep them interesting because Alia is someone who exercises daily and doesn’t want to feel limited by her body," she shared on a YouTube podcast with Ryan Fernando.

Yasmin also mentioned that she had to keep the actress’ routine engaging as she has a "short attention span." She revealed that the actress’ workouts needed to be crisp and varied to keep her focused. She shared that if she were given 20 repetitions; Alia would lose it by the eighth one.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in April 2022 and welcomed their first child, a daughter Raha the same year in November.

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Vasan Bala’s Jigra alongside Vedang Raina. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Alia’s Eternal Sunshine Productions, it is poised to hit the theaters on October 11, 2024.

