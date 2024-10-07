Jigra title track OUT: Vedang Raina’s melodious voice in this inspiring song from Alia Bhatt starrer is the Monday happiness we needed

Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina starrer Jigra is just days away from its big theatrical release. While the promotional assets of the film including the trailer and the songs have already piqued fans’ anticipation, injecting another dose of excitement, the makers have now dropped the title track of the film, in the voice of Vedang, enough to melt your heart.

Today, October 7, 2024, the makers of the upcoming film Jigra unveiled its title track across all social media platforms. The song features the singer and actor Vedang Raina in a beautiful setup adorned with beautiful lights. We can see the actor giving major vibes of a rockstar as he rules the stage and huge crowd of the audience with his infectious voice.

Clocking at 3:18 minutes, the song is written by Varun Grover and composed by Achint. The infectious music of the song is both catchy and inspiring.

Watch the full song here

Reacting to the song release, several fans thronged the comments section, offering their effusive praise to the actor and his singing. A fan wrote, "Vedang has so much potential to the next big thing", another fan commented, "Brilliant song.. Vedang is a next big thing without a doubt!" while a third fan wrote, "Alia & Vedang are all set to create magic this Friday!". One more fan exclaimed, "Made it to the cover of the title track!!! Cant wait truly".

Advertisement

Directed by Vasan Bala, Jigra, led by Alia Bhatt and Vedang, narrates the story of siblings. In the trailer, we see Satya’s character go to any lengths to save her brother, Ankur after he is sentenced to death.

The screenplay of the film has been written by Vasan along with Debashish Irengbam. Presented by Viacom18 Studios, Dharma Productions, and Eternal Sunshine Productions, the movie is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and Somen Mishra.

The film is all set to release this Friday i.e. on October 11, 2024, on the special Dussehra weekend. Interestingly, it will also lock horns with Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri’s comedy film, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video which also releases the same day.