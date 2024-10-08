‘Alia Bhatt was incredible’ says Alan Walker on sharing stage with her: ‘Her energy elevated the performance'

Alia Bhatt enchanted her fans as she shared the stage with Norwegian DJ and music producer, Alan Walker during his concert in Bengaluru on October 4. Several videos and photos of her interactions with the crowd went viral on the internet. Meanwhile, Walker called the actress "incredible" as he reflected on his experience of sharing the stage with her.

In a recent interview with India Today, Alan Walker talked about his experience of sharing the stage with Alia Bhatt. The Grammy-winning musician noted that the actress’ presence raised the performance, which was also enjoyed by the audience.

"Sharing the stage with Alia was incredible. Her energy elevated the performance, and the crowd really enjoyed it. It was a spontaneous collaboration, and the vibe on stage was electric—definitely a memorable moment for the audience," he was quoted as saying.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Jigra actress also shared a series of pictures with Walker from the stage. "Thank you for the love, Bengaluru @alanwalkermusic," she wrote in the caption.

A similar picture with Alia was shared by the singer, along with several glimpses from his show. The post was captioned, "Namma Bengaluru What an incredible crowd you were! We kicked the night off with a sick drone show, and you made it unforgettable! A special thanks to @aliaabhatt for joining the show."

For the special evening, Alia stunned in a gorgeous blue off-shoulder denim dress paired with chic heels. She tied her hair in a neat ponytail. Meanwhile, Alan keeping it casual and classy, sported a grey hoodie and black pants, complemented by his signature mask covering his face.

In addition to this, during the conversation, Walker also delightfully shared his most memorable moment. He mentioned when the entire crowd sang along to Faded, it was electric and seeing so many fans connecting with the music gave him "chills."

For the unversed, Alan Walker's much-awaited Walker World India Tour by Sunburn kicked off on September 27 from Kolkata. The tour extended till October will be covering cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Hyderabad, Pune, Shillong and, Chennai.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Vasan Bala’s Jigra alongside Vedang Raina. The movie is set to release on October 11, 2024.

