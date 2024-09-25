WATCH: Alia Bhatt returns to Mumbai with Ranbir Kapoor, Raha and Neetu; father-daughter’s bond yet again catches attention

Alia Bhatt recently stirred the internet with her debut presence at the Paris Fashion Week. She was accompanied by Ranbir Kapoor, daughter, Raha and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. Now days after the family returned to Mumbai and fans couldn’t stop going gaga over them.

Today, on September 25, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted at the airport as they made a stylish entry accompanied by daughter Raha and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. The entire Kapoor family was recently in Paris to turn cheerleaders for the Jigra actress’ first ramp walk at the prestigious event.

In a video shared by the paps, the doting dad Ranbir was seen carrying his daughter, Raha in his arms. Before leaving Neetu planted a sweet kiss on the little one’s cheeks. As they made their way towards their respective cars, Neetu turned towards her parked car after being guided by Ranbir and Alia. She also waved at the paps in hurry before leaving.

Furthermore, the paparazzi kept capturing Ranbir, Alia and Raha till they sat in their awaited car. It seemed the little munchkin was bothered by the flashes as she tightly hugged her father looking at the cameras.

Soon after the video surfaced on the internet, fans couldn’t stop reacting to it as they showered red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

In their latest outing, Ranbir looked handsome in black cargo pants paired with matching t-shirt. He also added Barfi look with a golf cap and completed his look with stylish black sun-glasses, Meanwhile, Alia was seen in pastel colored coordinated outfit paired with white crop top. She tied her hair in a bun and carried black sunglasses along.

On the work front, Alia is currently looking forward to the release of her upcoming film, Jigra alongside Vedang Raina. Directed by Vasan Bala, the trailer of the prison break story will drop tomorrow i.e. September 26. It is poised to release on October 11, 2024 locking horns with Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri’s Vicky Vidya Ka Wo Wala Video.

Meanwhile, Ranbir will be next seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s mythological period-drama film, Ramayana. It also stars Sai Pallavi, Yash, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Deol and more in the pivotal roles.

