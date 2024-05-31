11 years of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: 9 signs that prove Ranbir Kapoor’s Bunny is your alter-ego

Enlisted below are 9 signs that prove if you’re Ranbir Kapoor’s Bunny from Ayan Mukerji’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani that starred, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin.

By Krishma Sharma
Updated on May 31, 2024  |  05:18 PM IST |  3.7K
11 years of YJHD: 9 signs that prove Ranbir Kapoor’s Bunny is your alter-ego
Pic Courtesy: Pinkvilla

Exactly 11 years back, we were really not ready for Ayan Mukerji’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The much-celebrated film featured Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin as Bunny, Naina, Avi, and Aditi and found a unique place in the fans’ hearts. From its storyline to music, the celebration of friendship, passion, relationships, and love, the film offered it all.

Though all the characters are deeply etched in our hearts, here we’re revisiting the most special one, Bunny, played by Ranbir Kapoor. Enlisted below are some of the traits that testify if Bunny is your spirit animal.

9 signs that prove you're Ranbir Kapoor’s Bunny at heart

 

1. You love to travel

 

Pic Courtesy: T-Series YouTube

Are you somebody who leads life going by the saying, “Main udna chahta hoon, daudna chahta hoon, girna bhi chahta hoon, bus rukna nahi chahta”? Bunny was a travel-freak who loved to explore every possible corner of the world. If you also enjoy meeting new people, eating variety of food and travelling to new places excites you the most, then you’re truly RK’s character at heart.

2. You are passionate about your dreams

 

Pic Courtesy: T-Series YouTube

People may call you selfish or whatsoever, but the truth is that you’re extremely motivated and focused towards achieving your dreams. You want to make some unconventional choices in life that may surprise people around you. However, you never give up and think practically to work upon them.

 

3. You are not expressive

 

Pic Courtesy: Dharma Productions YouTube

As they go by the popular belief that men are expressive, but irrespective of any gender, let’s face it, one can be introvert or less expressive. You may or may not show your love towards your parents and friends, but they’re the ones who mean the world to you.  

 

4. You’re a big time flirt

 

 

Pic Courtesy: Netflix India YouTube

As much as you struggle to express your feelings, you believe flirting is important, “Of course! Sehat ke liye achha hota hai...like yoga.”

 

5. You have friends that are pure GOLD

 

 

Pic Courtesy: Dharma Productions YouTube

Your old yet amazing friends from school are your comfort space. Not only can you trust them blindly but also enjoy the most with them. Life wouldn’t be the same if we all haven’t had our Aditis, Nainas and Avis who heal us through rough patches. Because “Simple hai, kuch logon ke saath sirf waqt bitaane se sab kuch sahi hot jata hai.” The best part of such friendships is no matter after how long do you meet, the warmth and comfort remains the same.

Remember your memorable trip with your group of friends?

6. You are life of a party

 

Pic Courtesy: T-Series YouTube

Are you the one always responsible for setting the dance floor on fire? What better vibe than having friends to dance on Badtameez Dil to Balam Pichkari, the songs defining your alter-ego!

 

7. Marriage scares you

 

 

Pic Courtesy: Dharma Productions YouTube

“Shaadi Is Dal Chawal For Pachaas Saal Till You Die ... Arre Life Mein Thoda Bahut Keema Pav, Tangdi Kabab, Hakka Noodle Bhi Hona Chahiye Nah!” Do you also advocate this statement? It wasn’t just Bunny trying to act cool but rather he was intimated by the idea of getting married, which we eventually realize in the film. Don’t we?

8. You are stubborn

 

 

Pic Courtesy: Netflix India YouTube

Were we all not stubborn when we were young? Being adamant about certain things, like Bunny was about his Manali trip with friends! Despite his father’s reluctance and concern, he ends up taking that trip. Have you also done such an act ever?

9. You are reserved and like to keep things private

 

 

 

Pic Courtesy: T-Series YouTube

Now many people judged Bunny for this, but deep down we all know Nazar is real! What is wrong in being reserved and private about the things you yourself are not sure about? It came as a surprise to Bunny’s friends too when he decided to move abroad for further studies. It might be hurtful, but one has to make some discomforting decisions, and people who are truly yours will support you no matter what.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Bunny is an imperfect character who made us fall in love with his imperfections. He was much more than these enlisted characters. By the way, the weekend is here, how about rejoicing this comforting film with your friends all over again?

5 reasons that prove you're scholar Naina from Deepika Padukone's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

