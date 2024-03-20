Fighter OTT Release: Here’s when and where you can watch Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer action drama

Fighter, a highly anticipated film marking the first collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, made its theatrical debut earlier this year. This action-packed movie unfolds a gripping narrative centered around Indian Air Force officers. Now, nearly two months after its cinematic release, Fighter is poised for its digital premiere, offering viewers the opportunity to relish the movie's thrills from the comfort of their homes. Read on to know more details about the film’s OTT release.

Date of Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter’s OTT premiere announced by streaming platform

Today, the much-awaited digital release of the movie Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, was officially announced by the streaming platform. Audiences now have the exciting opportunity to either witness the film for the first time or indulge in a thrilling rewatch.

In an Instagram post, Netflix India unveiled a sneak peek of some electrifying scenes from the movie. The post revealed that the Siddharth Anand directorial is slated to premiere on the platform on March 21 at 12 am. The caption, which tagged the cast and crew of the film, exclaimed, “Ladies and Gentlemen, FIGHTER is all set for landing!! Fighter is releasing tonight at 12am on Netflix!”

Have a look at the announcement here!

Advertisement

More about Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s movie Fighter

In the film, Hrithik Roshan steps into the role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone portrays Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, with the call sign Minni. Anil Kapoor embodies the character of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, referred to as Rocky.

The stellar cast also includes Karan Singh Grover as Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill, Akshay Oberoi as Squadron Leader Basheer Khan, and Sanjeeda Shaikh. Rishabh Sawhney assumes the role of the antagonist.

Under the direction of Siddharth Anand, known for his work on the Shah Rukh Khan starrer blockbuster Pathaan, Fighter emerges as a thrilling aerial action drama. Infused with patriotic fervor, the film draws inspiration from the real-life events of the tragic Pulwama attacks of 2019.

The film was released in theaters on January 25, premiering a day before India's Republic Day.

ALSO READ: Main Atal Hoon OTT release: Here’s when and where you can watch Pankaj Tripathi starrer biographical drama