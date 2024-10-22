War 2: Jr NTR to shoot a fierce action sequence with 40 men for movie co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani? Here’s what we know

Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR are all set to dazzle the screen in Ayan Mukerji’s War 2. While the anticipation around the film is already building, it has now been revealed that the Telugu star is shooting a key action scene for the film today, i.e. October 22 in Mumbai with 40 people.

According to a recent report published in Mid-day, Jr. NTR is all set to shoot a major action set piece starting today, i.e. October 22, 2024. As per insiders, it will be one of the pivotal moments in the spy-thriller that will establish Jr NTR as a formidable villain in the film. It has been revealed that the elaborate sequence for Ayan Mukerji’s directorial will be shot at Yash Raj Studios in Andheri.

“Ayan wanted Jr NTR’s solo scene to be designed in a way that it highlights the character’s raw power. With that brief, the action choreographer envisioned a fight that sees him take on a gang of 40. The team started shooting early at the set inside the studio, and will be shooting here for the next three days,” a source was quoted as saying.

If the report is to be believed, Hrithik Roshan will be joining the team later this week and the director will shoot another action sequence featuring both stars.

Advertisement

It was just a couple of days back when Jr NTR was spotted arriving in Mumbai. In the video shared by the paps, the pan-Indian star waved at the shutterbugs from afar and had them click his pictures before leaving. The RRR actor humbly gestured to the media that he was getting late and made his exit from the venue.

Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that the makers will shoot the climax sequence of the film with both stars in November which will last for over 20 days. As per an insider, Hrithik had started with his preparation by following a certain health routine, as the prolonged action block demands him to be agile and powerful. Moreover, the actor is also training for the hand-to-hand combat.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, War, starring Hrithik and Tiger Shroff was released in 2019.

ALSO READ: BREAKING NEWS: Salman Khan shoots for Singham Again cameo as Chulbul Pandey today in Mumbai