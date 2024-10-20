Earlier in the week, social media was taken by storm when Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted outside Siddharth Anand’s office. The theories went wild, as people began to speculate if Siddharth Anand is pulling off a casting coup by bringing together Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor in his next directorial. While that combination would be a dream for cinema-going audience, Pinkvilla has exclusive details on this closed-door meeting.

According to sources close to the development, Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor met Siddharth Anand at his office for two different projects. A source shares, “While Hrithik Roshan was there at Marflix to discuss Krrish 4, Ranbir Kapoor visited to hear the narration for one of the scripts in the development at Sid’s den. The duo of HR and RK also met at the venue, however, that was more on a personal basis and nothing on the professional front.”

The things are heating up for the arrival of two threequels – Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 – during the Diwali 2024 weekend. With just 12 days to go for the release, we hear that both Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are set to comply with all the censor guidelines. “While Singham Again’s print is locked and already submitted to CBFC, team Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will send their copy to the censor board on Monday. The screens for both the films will take place this week,” a source informs, quick to add that the advance bookings will open next weekend for the two tentpole Diwali entertainers.

Last but not least, Sajid Nadiadwala is all set to roll with the fourth installment of the Baaghi franchise from November 2024. If industry circles are to be believed, a photoshoot for Baaghi 4 will happen this month and the makers are all set to raise the stakes of Baaghi Franchise with the new film. The film will mark the return of Tiger Shroff as Ronnie, and the team has taken the film in the casting stage. “The hunt is on to cast a big hero as the negative lead,” the source concludes.

