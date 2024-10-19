WATCH: Jr NTR arrives in Mumbai to shoot War 2's climax sequence with Hrithik Roshan; gets spotted at airport in his casual-cool avatar

Jr NTR has reached Mumbai to shoot with Hrithik Roshan for their upcoming movie War 2. The pan-Indian star, who is basking in the success of his recent release, Devara: Part 1, left Hyderabad to resume shooting for War 2’s climax sequence in Mumbai. Check out Jr NTR’s video below!

Jr NTR looked handsome as always in his laid-back casual airport look. The RRR actor opted for a pair of regular denim and teamed it with a solid black hoodie. To complete his look, the actor wore sports shoes and carried a black bag.

The photographers who were already at the Mumbai airport, waiting for the superstar, started hooting upon seeing him. Jr NTR waved at them while flashing his million-dollar smile. Moreover, the actor waited for some time to let them click his pictures before leaving for the airport premises. Jr NTR humbly gestured to the media with his hands that he was getting late and made his exit from the venue.

Earlier, Jr NTR was also spotted in Hyderabad as he was departing for Mumbai in the morning. As soon as the actor arrived at the airport, he stopped for a moment for a security check and then made his way inside the airport amidst heavy security.

Coming to Jr NTR and Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan’s collaboration on Ayan Mukerji’s War 2, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that the makers will shoot the climax sequence of the film with the two biggest stars of Indian cinema in November.

A source revealed, “The pre-production is on at YRF to design the biggest climax block of all time featuring two of the biggest superstars—Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. While a part of the climax will be shot in Mumbai, a part of it shifts to another undisclosed location.”

Further, the source also exclusively informed that the climax will be shot for over 20 days. For the shoot, Hrithik had started with his preparation by following a certain health routine, as the prolonged action block demands him to be agile and powerful. Moreover, the actor is also training for the hand-to-hand combat.

