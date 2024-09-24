Jr NTR Net Worth 2024: Devara actor’s house, income, lifestyle, and more

Jr NTR is a prolific actor who has been a part of the cinema industry for several years. Not only is he known for his exceptional acting skills, but he is also an outstanding dancer and one of the wealthiest actors in India.

Often referred to as the "Man of the Masses," Jr NTR commands a substantial net worth, making him a prominent figure both in the entertainment world and financially. Here’s a detailed look at Jr NTR’s reported net worth in 2024, including his remuneration.

Jr NTR’s Net Worth 2024

When discussing the wealthiest South Indian actors, it’s clear that RRR star Jr NTR would easily make the list. As a member of a legendary acting family in the Telugu-speaking regions, Jr NTR has built an impressive net worth, reported by Times of India to be around ₹500 crores.

This substantial wealth comes from the remuneration he has earned through his film career, as well as endorsements and advertisements. Additionally, the actor is known to have invested in real estate and various business ventures. Let’s take a closer look at Jr NTR’s earnings and possessions.

Jr NTR’s remuneration

Jr NTR has appeared in numerous Telugu films throughout his career. He made his debut as a child artist in his grandfather NT Rama Rao’s Brahmarshi Viswamitra and continued as a child actor in the 1997 film Ramayanam.

However, it wasn’t until 2001 that he officially debuted as a lead actor in the movie Ninnu Choodalani, marking the beginning of his highly successful career. Over the years, Jr NTR’s prominence in the film industry has allowed him to command substantial remuneration for his roles.

According to a report by Bollywood Life, Jr NTR is estimated to have charged between ₹45 and ₹60 crores for his lead role in Devara: Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva. Furthermore, CineJosh reports that the actor received ₹50 crores for his role as the antagonist in War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, marking his Bollywood debut.

Jr NTR’s properties and lavish house

Jr NTR is popularly known for having a lavish residence in Hyderabad. The actor’s majestic house is located in the posh area of Jubilee Hills and is estimated to be worth Rs 25 crores.

Furthermore, it is also reported by India Times that the actor owns residences in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and the United States.

Jr NTR’s car & watch collections

Jr NTR is recognized for his exceptional taste in watches and cars. It's reported that his watch collection features a Richard Mille, valued at an impressive Rs 4 crores. Additionally, he is said to own a Patek Philippe Nautilus 40MM, which comes with a price tag of Rs 2.5 crores.

Furthermore, the Devara actor is also the proud owner of a Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule, priced at Rs 5 crores. The actor is the first Indian to own the model in the country and had reportedly spent Rs 15 lakhs for the custom numberplate of “TS09 FS 9999.”

Additionally, the actor also has cars like Range Rover, BMW, Porsche, and Mercedes-Benz which all are worth Rs 1-2 crores each.

Jr NTR’s personal life

Jr NTR is well-known as a member of the prolific and popular Nandamuri family, a legacy that is celebrated throughout the Telugu industry. His grandfather, the late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao—fondly known as NTR—was an iconic figure in Telugu cinema. NTR was an actor, director, screenwriter, editor, and producer, making monumental contributions to the industry.

In addition to his film career, NTR was a prominent politician and served as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for seven years across three terms. Jr NTR’s father, the late Nandamuri Harikrishna, was also a renowned actor and politician.

The RRR star has two half-brothers, Janaki Ram and Kalyan Ram, and a half-sister, Suhasini. Sadly, his brother Janaki Ram passed away in 2014. Jr NTR is also the nephew of actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, further extending the family's influence and legacy in the industry.

Jr NTR has been married to Lakshmi Pranathi, the daughter of realtor and businessman Narne Srinivasa Rao, since 2011. The celebrity couple has two sons: the elder, Abhay Ram, who is 10 years old, and Bhargava Ram, who is 6 years old.

Jr NTR’s upcoming movies

Jr NTR is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Devara: Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva. The film is slated to release on September 27, 2024, and features Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles too.

Moreover, the actor is also playing the main antagonist in his debut Bollywood flick called War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film would also mark the actor’s official entry into the YRF spy universe. Additionally, the actor is also joining hands with director Prashant Neel for the upcoming film tentatively titled, NTRNEEL.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

