EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan gears up for the climax shoot of War 2 with NTR Jr in November

The YRF Spy Universe film, War 2 is easily the most awaited film of 2025 as it brings together two powerhouses – Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr – for the first time. The film went on floors in February 2024 and ever since, it has been shot all across the globe.

According to insiders, Aditya Chopra and Ayan Mukerji have mounted it as one of the biggest action spectacles of Indian Cinema, and are breaking the path to curate newer forms of action. “While the plot keeps the essence of War intact, the sequel is a lot more intense, with raw action. The audience will be hooked on the screen right from Hrithik Roshan’s introduction with the sword fight sequence in the beginning,” revealed a source.

While a large chunk of War 2 is already shot, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. are in the prep-mode to shoot for the climax of War 2 from November 2024.

“The pre-production is on at YRF to design the biggest climax block of all time featuring two of the biggest superstars – Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. While a part of the climax will be shot in Mumbai, a part of it shifts to another undisclosed location,” revealed a source close to the development. The source further added that the climax shoot for War 2 begins in the first week of November.

“The climax will be shot over a 20-day period. Hrithik has already gotten into the prep mode, following a certain health routine, as the prolonged action block demands him to be agile and powerful. He is putting in all the efforts to look the part in the climax – from strength training to speed-based training, along with plyometric work. The training sessions are designed keeping in mind the kind of action he is required to do in the climax shoot. Hrithik is also training for the hand-to-hand combat,” the source added.

While the internet was buzzing with reports about Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani visiting Italy to shoot for a song, our source informs that action sequences were also shot during the Italy schedule at outdoor locations. “It was a 12-hour day shift for the cast in unexplored parts of Italy. Ayan and Adi are going all out to bring scale to the spectacle and marry that with substance in War 2,” the source concluded. The climax shoot will commence the team’s journey towards conclusion.

War 2 marks the return of Hrithik Roshan as Kabir after the success of War (2019). While the first part pitted him against Tiger Shroff, the second one is a battle royale with NTR Jr. The film is expected to set the box office on fire during the Independence Day 2025 weekend. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

