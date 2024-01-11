WATCH: Aamir Khan aces Aati Kya Khandala's dance steps at Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's Udaipur wedding

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and gym trainer Nupur Shikhare had a social marriage in Udaipur on January 10. The couple did the registry marriage on January 3 in Mumbai. Guests attending the event have been sharing pictures and videos from the Udaipur wedding on social media. One of the videos shows Aamir dancing to the song Aati Kya Khandala and it went viral in no time.

Aamir Khan dances to Aati Kya Khandala at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding

A video on Instagram shows Aamir Khan surrounded by several guests grooving to his classic, Aati Kya Khandala as the DJ played the song. The song is from his movie titled Ghulam. Aamir lent his voice with the singer Alka Yagnik to the song.

In the video, the happy father can be seen having one helluva time as he dances to the song. Take a look:

About Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Udaipur wedding

On January 10, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare had a grand wedding in Udaipur. Aamir Khan’s daughter stunned in a white gown. She tied her hair in a neat bun and wore a white floral hairband. Ira also carried a flower bouquet as she walked together with her husband to the wedding stage. On the other hand, Nupur Shikhare donned a sand color suit.

In one of the videos shared by a guest, the newlyweds can be seen sharing a passionate kiss. The other pictures show the couple posing with Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, and other family members. In one of the pictures shared by a guest, the newlyweds posed with Imran Khan and his rumored girlfriend Lekha Washington, and other guests.

Their Udaipur wedding started with a welcome dinner on January 7. It was followed by a mehendi ceremony and a fun-filled pajama party the next day. The Sangeet ceremony was held last evening, January 9.

Aamir Khan spotted at Udaipur airport

On January 11, the actor was spotted arriving at the Udaipur airport as he headed to Mumbai. Aamir donned a white and blue striped kurta and denim. He posed with police before entering the airport. Have a look:

Meanwhile, the couple will reportedly host a wedding reception in Mumbai on January 13, Saturday. According to India Today, it will be attended by Aamir Khan's friends and colleagues from the film industry. The list includes big celebrities such as Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani, Ashutosh Gowariker and Juhi Chawla, and many others.

