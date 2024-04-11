WATCH: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's Eid celebration moments with family are too beautiful to miss

Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao are celebrating the auspicious festival of Eid with their whole family today. Earlier in the day, the Bollywood star distributed sweets among paps and fans along with his sons Junaid Khan and Azad Rao Khan. Dressed in white kurta pajamas, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor posed along with Junaid and Azad for the paps. Both Azad and Junaid were also twinning with him in white kurtas.

Now, Kiran has shared a video on Instagram in which the whole Khan family can be seen celebrating the festival together.

Kiran Rao shares beautiful family moments from Eid celebrations with Aamir Khan and family

Kiran Rao took to Instagram and shared a video edit which has several moments from her and Aamir Khan's Eid celebrations with family. Posing together with big smiles on their faces, Kiran, Aamir, and family added to the positivity of the auspicious occasion.

Captioning the post, she wrote, "Eid Mubarak to all. May this year bring us peace and love." The video went viral and fans sent good wishes to the family in abundance through the comments section. "Eid Mubarak to the entire family and may you always be there for each other." wrote a fan. "Eid Mubarak to your Ammi and the entire family and you .. May Allah bless us all with peace , joy and prosperity" wrote another and accompanied it with two hug emojis.

Kiran Rao's work front

Kiran Rao recently made her comeback as a director with Laapataa Ladies. The film received huge critical acclaim as it was released on March 1. Fans are now waiting for Kiran to announce her next directorial.

Aamir Khan's work front

After Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan is yet to announce his next film as an actor. Meanwhile, he is busy working on his films as a producer. His recent production was Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies.

Right now, he's working on Sitaare Zameen Par, which stars Genelia Deshmukh as the lead and is being directed by RS Prasanna. The film is expected to hit cinemas on Christmas 2024.

Another highly anticipated production of Aamir is Lahore 1947. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film stars Sunny Deol in the lead, along with Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Karan Deol. It is expected to be released in cinemas on Republic Day 2025.

