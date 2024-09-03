EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar’s C Sankaran Nair Biopic on track for 2025 release

After collaborating on successful films like Kesari and Good Newwz, Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar announced their reunion on a film based on the life of C Sankaran Nair, set against the backdrop of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. The Karan Singh Tyagi directorial got a formidable ensemble with R Madhavan and Ananya Panday coming on board to play key roles in this court-room drama. And now, we have exclusively learnt that the C Sankaran Nair Biopic is all set to hit the big screen in the first half of 2025.

According to sources close to the development, the yet untitled saga is presently in the post-production stage and the makers are gearing up for a theatrical release in 2025. “C Sankaran Nair Biopic is a film close to the heart of Akshay Kumar and everyone at Dharma, as it’s a story that deserves to be told on celluloid. The core plot of the film features Akshay Kumar taking down the Empire to finally recognize the horrors of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre being committed by the British in India. The post-production work is going on in full swing, as the makers are leaving no stone unturned to recreate India and London from the era gone by,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source informs that the official title announcement of the Karan Johar produced film will be done in a fortnight, which will bring the film into the public eye. If the insiders are to be believed, the yet-untitled courtroom drama is among the best works of Akshay Kumar’s career, and the trailer will give an insight about the content, performance, and scale. “Several feedback screenings have fetched unanimous positive responses, and the team is bullish on the film. They looking to release it in the right period. The shoot is wrapped up and the content is presently in post-production mode. The makers are clear to bring their film on the big screen in the first half of 2025,” the source concluded.

The film is based on the book, The Case That Shook The Empire – One Man’s Fight for the Truth about the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. The aforementioned fight for justice is recorded as one of the longest running trials in history. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

