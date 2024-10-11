Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna share ‘go-to-move’ to embarrass their kids; Netizens call it ‘totally relatable’

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are one of the most beloved couples in the industry. The pair are devoted parents to their children, Aarav and Nitara. They frequently share their parenting insights and humorous moments. Recently, Khanna took to social media to post a funny video featuring her husband and kids from a recent vacation. What really stood out in the video was the couple's amusing walk intended to embarrass their children, which resonated with many netizens and they couldn't stop relating to it.

Twinkle captioned the post, "Why walk when you can dance? The added benefit? A chance to embarrass your kids. But let’s face it, once they hit their teenage years, just your existence is enough to mortify them. What’s your go-to move for embarrassing your kids? #mrsfunnybones #parenthood"

See post here:

Netizens were quick to react to the post. One person wrote, "Hahaha... So true... With reference to kids!". One person wrote, "Hahaha … good one!! And showing affection in front of them". One wrote, "My kids feel embarrassed when we fight like college people". One wrote, "They feel embarassing by my husband's PJ's among relatives". One wrote, "Hahaha... this is so relatable, My son gets embarrassed when he hears me calling him by his nickname in front of his friends".

One fan commented, "I don't know why but kids get embarassed on every choti choti baat, but I tell them when they are our age unko bhi ghanta farak nahi parega". One wrote, "I don't have kids, but I do sure embarrass my parents by doing that." One wrote, "Complete agree with you… My kiddo gets embarrassed when I sing or have any cheerful dance move on the way".

Advertisement

In an old interview with Indian Express, Kumar discussed how he and his wife, author Twinkle Khanna, are raising their son, Aarav, to be a simple person. He expressed his satisfaction with their parenting, noting that Aarav is a very uncomplicated boy. He contrasted this with their daughter, who enjoys fashion.

Akshay mentioned that they never pressured Aarav into any activities and that he is not interested in pursuing a career in cinema. Aarav had told him that he didn’t want to be involved in films, to which Akshay responded that it was his life and he should pursue what he desires.

Akshay will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The multi-starrer will hit theaters on November 1, 2024.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra get temporary relief as Bombay High Court stays ED's eviction notice on their properties