WATCH: Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna spotted at airport with daughter Nitara; are they headed for family vacay?

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for his next big film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, with promotions slated to commence soon. However, it seems Akshay is also prioritizing family time amidst his professional commitments. Ahead of the release of the film's first song, Akshay was spotted at the airport accompanied by his wife, Twinkle Khanna, and their daughter, Nitara. It appears that the trio is embarking on a family vacation, ready to unwind and create cherished memories together.

On Sunday, February 18, the paparazzi caught a glimpse of Akshay Kumar at the Mumbai airport, with his beloved family: his wife, Twinkle Khanna, and their adorable daughter, Nitara. Akshay sported a casual yet stylish look, donning a black shirt paired with funky pants. Twinkle exuded effortless elegance in a chic ensemble, comprising a white top, blue jeans, and a beige jacket accessorized with a printed scarf and sunglasses. Meanwhile, Nitara looked adorable in a white top, black slacks, and a small backpack.

As they made their way through the airport, the couple paused to pose for some pictures together. Akshay warmly greeted the paparazzi with a friendly wave before heading inside the airport building.

About Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

The teaser of the action-packed film has been unleashed, offering a tantalizing glimpse into the roles portrayed by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, who depict soldiers entrusted with facing a grave threat to the nation. Prithviraj Sukumaran also assumes a significant role in the movie. Manushi Chhillar takes on the female lead, while the star-studded cast further includes Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy.

Earlier today, the makers unveiled the teaser of the title track, promising a lively dance number set against picturesque backdrops, showcasing the camaraderie between Akshay and Tiger. Anticipation builds as the song is set to debut tomorrow.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on the auspicious occasion of Eid in April.

