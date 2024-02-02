Akshay Kumar grooves to Uncha Lamba Kad during Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's Jordan schedule; Katrina Kaif REACTS

Akshay Kumar is currently revving up for his highly anticipated action-entertainer, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Just recently, Akshay and the team wrapped up shooting in Jordan, capturing multiple songs for the movie. Choreographer Bosco Martis shared a vibrant video featuring himself and Akshay, effortlessly grooving to the iconic track Uncha Lamba Kad from the beloved film Welcome. Actress Katrina Kaif, who shared the screen with Akshay in the original song, also chimed in with her reaction to the footage.

Akshay Kumar and Bosco Martis dance to Uncha Lamba Kad in Jordan

On Friday, February 2, choreographer Bosco Martis took to Instagram, sharing a delightful video featuring himself and Akshay Kumar dancing to the song Uncha Lamba Kad from Akshay's comedy movie, Welcome. The duo flawlessly executed the iconic hook step, culminating in a heartwarming embrace. Set against the stunning backdrop of Jordan, where they were filming scenes for the upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, their dance exuded charm and energy.

In the caption accompanying the post, Bosco expressed his admiration and affection for Akshay, saying, “It is always a vibe working with @akshaykumar sir! And this is how we create it #uchalambakad. Thanks so much sir for inspiring all of us to live healthy and laugh our way through even in the toughest of times LOVE YOU SIR #akshaykumar #uchalambakad #throwback #reels #bmcm #jordan.”

Katrina Kaif reacts to Akshay Kumar dancing on Uncha Lamba Kad in Jordan

Katrina Kaif, who starred opposite Akshay Kumar in the movie Welcome and displayed stunning chemistry with him, reacted to the video with nostalgic fondness, recalling, “Too much fun that song was,” accompanied by heart emojis.

About Akshay Kumar starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

The film features Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff portraying soldiers tasked with confronting a perilous threat within an action-packed storyline. Prithviraj Sukumaran also plays a pivotal role in the movie. Manushi Chhillar takes on the female lead, while the ensemble cast further includes Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is slated for a theatrical release on the festive occasion of Eid in April.

