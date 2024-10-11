Jigra Twitter Review: 15 tweets to read before watching Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina’s prison-break action thriller

The highly anticipated movie Jigra has finally been released in theaters today, October 11, 2024. This marks the first collaboration between Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, who play siblings. The netizens who have already watched the Vasan Bala directorial shared their thoughts and opinions on X (Twitter). Take a look at the 15 tweets in this article to find out what the audience is saying about the prison-break action thriller before you watch it.

The Twitter reviews of Jigra are filled with praise for Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina’s acting performances. Vasan Bala’s direction, the background score, the action, and the climax have also been appreciated.

One person said, “I'm saying with all my heart that this is ALIA BHATT's Career Best Act as well as Film & one of the best movies I've ever seen in my life!! @Vasan_Bala you're now a BIG DIRECTOR! Vedang Raina & other star cast is the backbone of #JIGRA. again saying..LADY BACHHAN has arrived!”

A netizen stated, “The movie really turned out to be more than what i expected, especially the action sequences.. the visuals, the bgm everything was incredible. ps- tenu sang rakhna & phoolon ka taaron ka will leave you sobbing.”

Another user wrote, “#Jigra is a gripping prison escape story that delves into the darker aspects of human nature. I must say that this is a very unusual film, with Alia's character being somewhat gray. Vasan is an exceptional director, and I applaud his vision and concept. 3.5/5.”

Advertisement

A tweet read, “#Jigra has been watched. @aliaa08 delivers another solid, engaging yet powerful role with perfection. Vedang was equally brilliant, especially had me in the emotional scenes. @Vasan_Bala sir has struck chords with his brilliant direction. Heartwarming climax. Background score. Thank you for this film.”

Another person reviewed, “(5 stars) #Jigra is fabulous, emotional, gutsy. @Vasan_Bala kills it with his cinematography and direction! @aliaa08 - what an amazing performance. Satya is all heart and fire and the climax is just (fire).”

One post exclaimed, “OMG!!. Just finished watching #JIGRA .. What a brilliant movie..@aliaa08 killed it!!.. What a performance by her just lit up the screen..Manoj pahwa and rahul were excellent.. Vedang was very good too..And @Vasan_Bala sir hats off Easily one of my fav #Alia movies ever.”

Check out more reactions:

Presented by Viacom18 Studios, Dharma Productions, and Eternal Sunshine Productions, Jigra is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and Somen Mishra.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: CTRL Twitter Review: 10 tweets to read before watching Ananya Panday, Vihaan Samat, and Vikramaditya Motwane’s cyber thriller