WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor gets sweet kiss from Rani Mukerji at Durga Puja pandal, their heartwarming reunion will remind you of Saawariya

Many Bollywood celebrities have been spotted participating in the ongoing Durga Puja festivities. Ranbir Kapoor recently visited a pandal in the city, where he joined Rani Mukerji. The duo shared a heartwarming moment as Ranbir got a sweet kiss from Rani. This reunion will take you back to their Saawariya days.

Today, October 10, 2024, the paparazzi captured Ranbir Kapoor at a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai. The actor sported a dapper look, wearing a grey shirt and white pants. Ranbir sat with Rani Mukerji, who looked stunning in a yellow saree at the event. In one video, Rani was seen sweetly kissing Ranbir’s cheek as they posed for the paparazzi together.

Watch the video here!

Ranbir and Rani shared the screen in the 2007 film Saawariya, which marked the actor’s Bollywood debut. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial also starred Sonam Kapoor and Salman Khan.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has been busy shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's manguns opus Ramayana. He is also gearing up to start filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

In an exclusive update, Pinkvilla reported that Ranbir is joining the famous Dhoom franchise created by Yash Raj Films. A source close to the development stated, “The discussions with Ranbir have been going on for the longest time. He had always shown interest in being a part of Dhoom 4, on hearing the basic idea and is now finally confirmed to lead the franchise. Adi Chopra feels that RK is the ideal choice to carry forward the Dhoom legacy.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji is also set for her next project with YRF. Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that the actress is preparing to be back with Mardaani 3. A source said, “Mardaani is a franchise dear to Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra. They have been working on a script with an in-house team of writers for a while now and have finally green-lit an idea that does justice to the legacy of parts one and two.”

Mardaani 3 is expected to go on floors in the first quarter of 2025.

ALSO READ: Alaya F to star in Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi's film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’s sequel? Here’s what we know