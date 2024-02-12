WATCH: Angad Bedi wants THIS as Valentine’s gift from wife Neha Dhupia and it has a ‘sleep’ connection

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia have been happily married for over six years now. On various occasions, the two are seen turning heads with their social media posts and appearances in public. Being each other’s pillars of strength, the two also have a quirky camaraderie, which is clearly visible in their amusing social media posts. Now, most recently Angad Bedi revealed his Valentine’s Day gift which is all things funny.

Angad Bedi shares Valentine's gift he wants from wife Neha Dhupia

A while back, Angad Bedi dropped a hilarious video featuring him and his wife Neha Dhupia. In the video, the actress is snoring in a deep sleep. The actor reveals that he wishes to have a hard mattress this Valentine’s. “I want a hard mattress for my sleep, not a soft mattress; that’s it! That’s all I want! @nehadhupia, baby, I don’t want to compromise on my sleep. Gift me a Valentine’s gift in advance, please?@nehadhupia,” he wrote in the caption.

So, the video shared by the Soorma actor begins with him asking his fans if they could hear the sound of the snore. He then recounts the problems faced by modern-day couples like food differences, long distance and trust issues. He then reveals that they don’t have such a problem, except his wife’s snoring habit.



The Hi Nanaa actor further continues by sharing that while his wife could sleep in comfort all the time, he finds it difficlut to sleep on the soft mattresses. He expresses his likeness towards hard mattress. Since the Valentine’s Day is around the corner, he urges his fans and followers to convince Neha to have a hard mattress. The video concludes with Angad irritated by Neha’s disturbing sound because of snores.

Fans' reaction to the post

The post shared by him left his fans also in splits. A fan wrote, “Hilarious” and another fan commented, “You are so funny,” while a third fan remarked, “Killer Expressions”. Several fans also dropped laughter emojis in the comments section.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi after dating for some time tied the nuptial knot in a private ceremony at a Gurudwara on May 10, 2018. The couple is a proud parent to a daughter and a son, Mehr and Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi. They welcomed them in 2018 and 2021 respectively.

