WATCH: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani return to bay in style; check out their airport looks

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the IT couples in Bollywood. The couple enjoys a mammoth amount of stardom. From their public appearances to their social media presence, the duo never ceases to leave their fans gushing over them. The couple recently returned to the bay after accomplishing their professional and personal commitments.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani return to city in style

Today, on Feb 12, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted this morning at the airport. The couple returned to the city returned to the city after fulfilling their professional and personal commitments. In a video shared by the paps, the doting husband Sidharth is seen leading the way for his loving wife and holding her hand to escort her safely to the car. Before sitting in the car, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress also acknowledged the paps by waving at them.

Carrying a perfect airport look, Kiara served style goals in an all-while ensemble. She carried a white top paired with matching denims and sneakers. In addition to this, she carried a green shrug over it, eye shades and a sling bag alongside an open-hairdo. On the other hand, the Yodha actor twinning with his wife carried a white t-shirt and matching sneakers with an olive green jacket paired with black track pants. He also sported a stylish eye-wear to complete his look.

As a matter of fact, Sidharth and Kiara recently attended a grand event in Dubai. They created waves on the internet as the event was a convergence of global icons, with luminaries such as Jennifer Lopez, Naomi Campbell, Mark Ronson, Vanessa Hudgens, Idris Elba, Isabelle Huppert, Vincent Cassel, Angelababy, Esai Morales, David Gandy, Nancy Ajram, and Bassel Khaiat attending it.

The Shershaah couple who celebrated their first wedding anniversary on February 7 also attended a house party in Delhi, a couple of days back. Several inside pictures and videos from the occasion have also been ruling the internet.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will be next seen in Karan Johar-backed Yodha co-starring Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna. On the other hand, Kiara is set to make a splash in the Telugu film industry with Game Changer, a political action thriller directed by S. Shankar and co-starring Ram Charan.

