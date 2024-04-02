WATCH: Arbaaz Khan feeds wife Sshura Khan, Raveena Tandon clicks selfie with cute fan at Iftaar party

Arbaaz Khan’s wedding was Sshura Khan came as a surprise for many. Ever since the couple got married at Arpita Khan Sharma’s house in the presence of the entire Khan clan, they have been setting major goals. Be it on date nights or public outings, they are spotted arriving hand-in-hand. The actor-filmmaker also makes his wife feel extra special by showering love on her on social media. A while ago, the star couple along with Raveena Tandon and other celebs went to a diner in Mumbai to enjoy a delicious Iftaar spread. Read on to know more!

Arbaaz Khan feeds wife Sshura Khan at Iftaar dinner

The trending Khan couple of B-town, Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan often made heads turn with their sizzling chemistry and lovely public appearance. Keeping the opinions of strangers at bay, they don’t hesitate to express their love together each other. Hours ago, the celebrity couple went to a restaurant in Mumbai to enjoy a yummy Iftaar meal with their close friends.

For the casual outing, the Dabangg actor went with an acid-washed blue shirt with a pair of denims. As for his wife, she looked pretty in her mustard yellow and white salwar suit. In the clip that’s now going viral, the husband very cutely fed his wife a piece of his sandwich and then ate the entire thing himself. They also engaged in fun conversations with other guests at the table including actress Ridhima Pandit.

Take a look:

Raveena Tandon clicks selfie with a cute fan at Iftaar party

Along with the other popular faces, Bollywood veteran Raveena Tandon also joined Arbaaz and Sshura at the Iftaar dinner. After having the delicious-looking meals, the actress came out and was greeted by a flood of paparazzi and excited fans. One among them was a schoolboy who was over the moon watching Tandon. Hence, he asked her if she could take a selfie with him.

The Patna Shuklla actress every sweetly obliged his request and even posed for him as he clicked the selfie. For the evening, she decided to go with a brick red co-ord set. Keeping her hair open and wearing minimal makeup, she accessorized her look with chunky earrings.

Take a look:

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Welcome to the Jungle with Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani.

