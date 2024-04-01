Arbaaz Khan compares Raveena Tandon led Patna Shuklla with 12th Fail; 'We are pretty close'

Arbaaz Khan is currently busy promoting his latest production Patna Shuklla starring Raveena Tandon in the lead. The filmmaker-actor recently opened up about what sets his film apart from other courtroom dramas in Bollywood. Arbaaz also compared his film with the much-loved 12th Fail.

Arbaaz Khan compares Patna Shuklla with 12th Fail

During a recent interview with India Today, Arbaaz Khan talked about how Patna Shuklla is different from other courtroom dramas in Bollywood. Taking an example of cop films and how each one of them is different from the other, he said, "If you were to only go with the fact that you know a particular subject or a character has been done to death, nobody would make cop films. There's not a single male actor who has not done more than 10 cop films in his life. But why do we continue to make cop films? The reason why a Dabangg, Singham or Rowdy Rathore does well is because they're different. It's not that if you make a film on a cop, or you make a courtroom drama, and it has been made in the past, it's not going to work. It's what you make because there are very limited subjects that the Indian audience also likes.”

Arbaaz Khan opened up about Hollywood and said that they have a wider spectrum of films for the audience because the audience appreciates sci-fi and animation films too. But in the Hindi film industry "we stay within the range we work in" he said.

Drawing Patna Shuklla's parallels with Vikrant Massey led 12th Fail, the filmmaker-actor said, "If you find a subject that's interesting, then it doesn't really matter if films on those topics have been made in the past. If you notice, recently, there was a film called 12th Fail. We are pretty close or have similar aspects of the film but we are totally different. A film should be interesting, made well and that's how it should be."

About Patna Shuklla

Patna Shuklla is a crime drama that delves into the education scams prevalent in India. Raveena Tandon portrays lawyer Tanvi Shuklla, who considers it her duty to expose these malpractices.

The film follows the journey of Tanvi, who rises to fight for a student ensnared in a roll number scam. The movie sheds light on the grave crimes impacting numerous students in India annually. Produced by Arbaaz Khan and directed by Vivek Budakoti, the film was released on March 29.

