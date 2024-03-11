WATCH: Ayushmann Khurrana teaches his Bareilly Ki Barfi dialogue to Turkish actress Hande Ercel; netizens react

Ayushmann Khurrana has spent more than ten years in the film industry, establishing himself as a reliable and commercially successful actor with a distinct fan base. The actor recently met Turkish actress Hande Ercel at FICCI FRAMES and shared a video in which he was seen teaching her a dialogue from his film Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Ayushmann Khurrana teaches Hindi dialogue to Turkish actress Hande Ercel

Recently the popular Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana met with the Turkish actress Hande Ercel at FICCI FRAMES. Today, on March 11, Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram handle to share a video of him and Hande Ercel. In the video, the actor was seen teaching his film Bareilly Ki Barfi’s dialogue to the actress. Later, the actress was seen teaching Ayushmann a dialogue in Turkish.

TAKE A LOOK:

To this, many fans reacted and flooded the actor’s comment section with red heart, heart eye and fire emojis. One user wrote, “When are they collaborating for a movie,” and added a crying and a sparkling red heart emoji. One more user wrote, “Damnnn love it!!,” and added three fire emojis. Another user wrote, “Please someone cast them together in movie or MV,” and added a red heart emoji. A fourth user wrote, “Too much fun. And both of you are ace linguists,” along with two smiley with tongue out emoji and a white heart emoji.

TAKE A LOOK:

Ayushmann Khurrana’s work front

It's been over ten years since Ayushmann Khurrana entered Bollywood with his debut film Vicky Donor in 2012. Since then, he has appeared in numerous successful movies such as Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl, Bala, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Doctor G, Dream Girl 2 and more. In 2023, he played dual roles in Dream Girl 2, and his upcoming project is Lovebirds.

About the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer film Dream Girl 2

Raaj Shaandilyaa directed the sequel to the 2019 film Dream Girl, produced by Ekta Kapoor. Alongside Ayushmann, the cast includes Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, and Seema Pahwa. The film hit the big screens on 25 August 2023 and was a success at the box office.

