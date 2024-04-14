WATCH: Baba Siddique arrives at Salman Khan's house hours after firing incident; Rahul Kanal reveals 'Bhai is all good'

Salman Khan’s close friends Baba Siddique and Rahul Narain Kanal visited the actor’s house following the alarming firing incident.

By Krishma Sharma
Updated on Apr 14, 2024  |  03:20 PM IST |  6.9K
Salman Khan
Pic Courtesy: Rahul Kanal and Baba Siddique Instagram

The shocking news of the firing incident outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai has left everyone stunned. Various updates in the matter have been stirring the internet. Just a while back, security outside the actor’s house has been beefed up and a case against the unknown has also been registered by Mumbai’s Bandra Police. On the other hand, the actor’s close friends and well-wishers Rahul Kanal and Baba Siddique arrived to meet him following the shocking incident.

Rahul Kanal talks about Salman Khan's well-being

Today, on April 14, a while back, politician and Mumbai Foundation’s President, Rahul Narain Kanal was seen exiting Salman Khan’s house, Galaxy Apartments in Bandra. As he made his way towards his car, he was surrounded by the paps inquiring about the actor’s well-being. Paps asked him, “Abhi bhai kaise hain? (How is bhai now)”. To this, he assured, “Dua hai upar wale ka, Bhai is all good (It's god blessings, Bhai is all good),” before getting into his car.

Take a look:


Baba Siddique visits Salman Khan following firing incident

In addition to this, former Maharashtra’s Member of Legislative Assembly, Baba Siddique was also seen visiting the star. In a video shared by the paps, Siddique was seen sitting in his white Range Rover as he entered the actor’s house to meet him after the firing incident.

Take a look:


It is important to mention here that just a while back, news agency ANI reported on their X (formerly Twitter) account that Mumbai Police had strengthened the security outside the actor’s residence and recorded the statement of five people in the firing incident. The decision came minutes after Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to the actor over the telephone. 

The honorable CM also had a discussion with the Mumbai Police Commissioner where he suggested that the security of the actor must be increased.

Authorities react to the matter

Meanwhile, DCP Raj Tilak Roushan while speaking to ANI stated, "Today at around 5 am, two unidentified people opened fire outside the house of actor Salman Khan in Bandra. Police have received information about 3 rounds of firing. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway in the case. No one was injured in the firing incident.”

A team of forensic experts is currently present at the location and gathering evidence. It has been revealed that one bullet hit the building’s wall.

ALSO READ: Pooja Bhatt condemns firing incident outside Salman Khan’s house; demands ‘stringent surveillance in Bandra’

Credits: Pinkvilla and ANI
