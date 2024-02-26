WATCH: BMCM stars Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff dance with Jackky Bhagnani at his wedding with Rakul Preet Singh

Akshay Kumar and Jackie Shroff graced the nuptials of producer Jackky Bhagnani and actor Rakul Preet Singh. A video from the extravagant wedding showcased the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stars warmly embracing the groom and reveling in lively dance moves to the rhythmic beats of the dhol. The duo, donned in matching black ensembles, sported black shirts and pants, complemented by stylish black shades, exuding a coordinated and chic appearance. The charismatic actors added a touch of glamour to the celebratory occasion, capturing the essence of joy and camaraderie at the grand ceremony.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff dance at Jackky Bhagnani's wedding

Akshay Kumar and Jackie Shroff graced producer Jackky Bhagnani and actor Rakul Preet Singh's wedding. In a video, the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stars were spotted embracing the groom and dancing to the dhol beats. Akshay and Tiger coordinated in matching black outfits, comprising black shirts, pants, and stylish black shades. The actors' synchronized appearance added a touch of elegance to the grand ceremony, capturing moments of warmth and celebration at the joyous event.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in Goa

Actress Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani, formerly in a long-standing relationship, exchanged vows at the ITC Grand Hotel in Goa, surrounded by close friends and family. The pre-wedding revelries kicked off with a lively dhol night in Mumbai, followed by traditional haldi, mehendi, and sangeet ceremonies at the wedding venue. The couple announced their nuptials on Instagram, sharing enchanting images from the jai mala and pheras. They also introduced their heartfelt wedding song, Bin Tere, performed by the talented trio of Tanishk Bagchi, Zahrah S Khan, and Romy, encapsulating the profound love and commitment within their union.

Recently, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani shared enchanting moments from their sangeet night on Instagram. The images showcased the couple's vibrant dance performance, with Rakul joyfully seated on Jackky's knee. Another snapshot captured their regal presence as they strolled amidst guests, the bride waving and dancing playfully. Adorned in exquisite traditional attire, Rakul wore a pastel lehenga designed by Falguni Peacock, expressing her gratitude for the magical outfit. Jackky, exuding elegance in a blue velvet suit, thanked Shantanu & Nikhil for creating intricate silhouettes, stating, “We felt like stars on our special night.” The captured moments radiated charm and gratitude, encapsulating the magical essence of the pre-wedding celebration.

Rakul Preet Singh's Chauka Chardhana

Rakul Preet Singh delighted her Instagram followers by offering a heartwarming glimpse into a post-wedding tradition. She shared a photo of a bowl filled with halwa and captioned it "Chauka Chardhana." This customary practice, observed two days after the wedding, signifies the bride's inaugural culinary endeavor in her new home. Typically, it involves preparing a sweet dish like halwa or kheer. This ritual symbolizes the bride's initiation into her role as a homemaker and is met with affectionate gestures from the groom's family or in-laws. Traditionally, they reciprocate by presenting her with shagun or gifts, contributing to the sentiment of familial warmth and welcome during this significant phase of post-wedding customs.

About Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

In the forthcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff portray formidable soldiers, their rugged appearances in the teaser suggesting the depth of their characters. The teaser provides a captivating sneak peek into their dynamic action sequences as they confront a significant threat to India's security. Adding to the intrigue is Manushi Chhillar in a prominent female lead role, while the cast includes stellar names like Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy. Prithviraj Sukumaran also plays a crucial role in the movie. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will hit the theaters in April on the auspicious occasion of Eid, promising an explosive cinematic experience.

