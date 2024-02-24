PIC: New bride Rakul Preet Singh prepares halwa for Chauka Chardhana ritual post wedding with Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani recently exchanged vows in a picturesque wedding ceremony held in Goa, captivating the hearts of their fans and followers. Today, Rakul shared a delightful moment from her newlywed life - her inaugural culinary venture, pehli rasoi. The actress showcased her cooking skills by preparing sooji ka halwa for everyone, infusing their celebrations with warmth and tradition.

Rakul Preet Singh cooks halwa for Chauka Chardhana ritual

Rakul Preet Singh treated her Instagram followers to a heartwarming glimpse of her post-wedding tradition, sharing a photo of a bowl brimming with halwa and captioning it "Chauka Chardhana." This ritual, performed two days after the wedding, marks the bride's first culinary endeavor in her new home, typically involving the preparation of a sweet dish like halwa or kheer. It symbolizes the bride's initiation into her role as a homemaker and is met with affectionate gestures from the groom's family or in-laws, who traditionally present her with shagun or gifts in return.

Take a look:

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani exchanged vows on February 21 in Goa, blending their diverse cultural backgrounds with an Anand Karaj ceremony to honor Rakul's Sikh heritage followed by Pheras in the evening to pay homage to Jackky's Sindhi roots. The star-studded affair saw the presence of celebrities like Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Bhumi Pednekar, and Arjun Kapoor.

Advertisement

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Doctor G actress delighted her followers with the official wedding teaser, encapsulating precious moments from their pre-wedding festivities to the wedding ceremony itself. The heartwarming clip commenced with Rakul's graceful walk down the aisle, culminating in a tender embrace with her beloved before the varmala ceremony.

In a touching gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his blessings to the groom's parents, Vashu and Pooja, sending a heartfelt letter of congratulations to the newlyweds. Rakul shared a glimpse of the letter on social media, wherein PM Modi expressed his wishes for the couple's journey ahead, emphasizing the opportunity for mutual discovery and growth as they embark on their marital journey together.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Rakul Preet Singh makes for prettiest bride as she walks down the aisle to marry Jackky Bhagnani