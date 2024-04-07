WATCH: BMCM stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff join Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani at Ali Abbas Zafar’s Iftar bash

Bollywood celebs know how to host a lavish party that can become the talk of the town in minutes. While some of their weddings are the classic example of a ‘big fat Indian wedding’, they also celebrate every festival with much pomp and enthusiasm. As the holy month of Ramzan is upon us, several famous personalities of B-town have hosted their friends from the industry to a delicious Iftar spread. Currently, many of them are driving down to Ali Abbas Zafar’s Iftar party.

B-town stars arrive at Ali Abbas Zafar’s Iftar party

First up was newly wedded couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani who were spotted together at the venue. The couple twinned their outfits in shades of green and happily posed for the paparazzi. For the star-studded night, the actress went with a designer Indian outfit. The glittery embroidery on it gave her outfit a festive look. To balance it out, she went with silver earrings, a pair of wedges, and a clutch. Keeping her makeup dewy with some color on her lips, she went with a tight high ponytail. As for actor-filmmaker Jackky, he wore a stylish kurta in neon green with black trousers and matching shiny shoes.

Next up are the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan of B-town, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff who made heads turn in their OOTN. The new BFFs of the industry twinned in white for the night. While Khiladi Kumar wore an ivory chikankari kurta with white churidar and desi chappals, Tiger went the unconventional route and donned a sleeveless white see-through shirt with a pair of brown distressed denims.

They were also joined by Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F who will feature in Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming action-thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Manushi channelized her inner desi diva in her cotton white gharara set for the evening. As for Alaya, she brought color to the festivities in her pink gharara set.

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Akshay and Tiger are going to lead Ali Abbas Zafar’s action-thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Co-produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, Jackky Bhagnani, and others, it also Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha and Ronit Bose Roy in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on April 10, 2024.

