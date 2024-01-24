WATCH: Chandu Champion actor Kartik Aaryan stops himself from cheating on diet with delicious dessert

Kartik Aaryan was navigating through life and pursuing a degree in engineering when he made his acting debut with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011. His dedication to his craft has always been a key factor in the success of his movies. A while ago, the actor shared a video proving that not even a couple of delicious-looking desserts can distract him.

Kartik Aaryan shares video showcasing his dedication to his character in Chandu Champion

In his career spanning more than a decade, Kartik Aaryan has multiple movies to his credit. Currently, he’s gearing up for his upcoming sports drama movie Chandu Champion. Since he’s in the midst of shooting for the movie, the actor has put himself on a strict diet that doesn’t involve binge-eating sweets. Hence, when he was out and about with his friends, the actor said no to the Tiramisu and the pastry that was offered to him.

A couple of hours ago, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actor took to his Instagram and posted a video using the funny dog filter. The clip opens with the actor, donning a white t-shirt and a cap, rocking that cute filter. He then gave a glimpse of his dessert and showed the faces of all his friends who were ready to attack it. But, facing the camera, he signaled with his finger that he was not going to eat that. Kartik wrote, “Chandu says No Cheating,” while sharing the video.

Kartik Aaryan’s work front

Some might address him as Rajat from Pyaar Ka Punchnama while others love to call him Sonu Sharma from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Just like these, he played multiple iconic roles in hit movies like Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Shehzada. He was last seen in the romantic drama film Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani.

About Chandu Champion

The actor is all set to start the year with a sports drama film written and directed by Kabir Khan. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwal, Chandu Champion stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role along with actors like Bhuvan Arora, Palak Lalwani, and Adonis Kapsalis. The film will be theatrical released on June 14, 2024.

