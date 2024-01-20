Kartik Aaryan to fight World Champion Sena Agbeko in Chandu Champion, drops PIC with ‘Happy Beast’

Kartik Aaryan is currently busy with his upcoming movie Chandu Champion. As he’s filming for the movie, the actor recently dropped a picture that intrigued many. The actor announced that he will be fighting a World Championship, allegedly for his movie. Read on for more details.

Kartik Aaryan to fight World Champion Sena Agbeko in Chandu Champion

After sharing screen with Kiara Advani in Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kartik Aaryan got shooting for his first movie of the year Chandu Champion. Making a special announcement for the movie, the actor took to social media and shared a photo with boxing world champion Sena Agbeko. Looking at his post, it looks like he is gearing to fight Agbeko in his upcoming movie. Calling his a ‘Happy Beast’, Kartik penned, “Gonna fight this Happy Beast tomorrow. @assassi_nation I hope he doesn’t remove his anger of The World Championship fight on me. #ChanduChampion.”

Check out his post below:

