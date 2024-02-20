WATCH: Deepika Padukone keeps it casual yet stylish as she returns to Mumbai after presenting at BAFTAs 2024

Deepika Padukone, having left an indelible mark in Bollywood through her acclaimed performances, has solidified her global presence by gracing prestigious international events. Following her notable appearance as a presenter at the Oscars in 2023, Deepika recently dazzled at this year's BAFTAs. Now back in Mumbai, the actress was spotted at the airport sporting a casually chic ensemble that exuded effortless style.

Deepika Padukone returns to Mumbai post presenting at BAFTA Film Awards 2024

On Tuesday, February 20th, the ever-stylish Deepika Padukone was spotted at Mumbai airport, returning from her sojourn in London, amidst a flurry of paparazzi. Dressed in a captivating blue co-ord set complemented by a sleek gray long coat and trendy white sneakers, Deepika epitomized elegance.

With minimal makeup enhancing her natural beauty and her hair swept up into a chic top bun, she exuded an aura of effortless glamor as she strode confidently towards her awaiting car, shielded by chic sunglasses. Deepika graciously posed for the eager paparazzi, before getting inside the car.

Have a look!

