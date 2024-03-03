WATCH: Diljit Dosanjh ‘felt like Govinda’ dancing with Karisma Kapoor at Anant-Radhika’s sangeet in Jamnagar

Punjabi singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh took center stage on the second day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities in Gujarat’s Jamnagar city. Several videos of his performance at the gala affair have been ruling the internet. Just a while back, the Crew actor had posted a video hyping up Kareena Kapoor Khan and now yet again, Diljit posted a video with Karisma Kapoor as they rocked the stage with his song, Kinni Kinni.

Diljit Dosanjh and 'Dancing Queen' Karisma Kapoor shake leg at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding

On March 3, a while back, Diljit Dosanjh took to his Instagram and shared a video with Bollywood queen Karisma Kapoor as he croons his latest released track, Kinni Kinni leaving Lolo to sway to his tunes at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony. In the video, not only did he get the crowd cheering out loud, but also made Lolo enthralling the audience with her infectious dance moves. The amount of fun and gala time the two seem to have doesn’t need any mention.

Talking about his feelings, Dijit stated that he felt like Govinda as he shared the stage with ‘dancing queen’ Karisma Kapoor. “KINNI KINNI With Dancing Queen (accompanied by princess emoji) @therealkarismakapoor I Feel Like Govinda (accompanied by smiling face with sunglasses emoji)," the singer wrote.

In addition to this, a while back, Diljit Dosanjh had also shared a video with Kareena Kapoor Khan as he made her also dance to his tunes. He went on to compare the actress with international pop stars Rihanna and Beyonce.

Diljit Dosanjh's cutest post with Kareena Kapoor Khan

The video which also went viral features Diljit Dosanjh performing some of his popular hits. When Kareena and Saif Ali Khan joined him onstage, he energized the crowd with his comment, "Hogi Rihanna, hogi Beyonce, sadi ta aa hi hai, Kareena (They must be having their Rihanna and Beyonce, Kareena is everything to us)." He then launched his chartbuster Proper Patola where Bebo wowed the audience with her dance moves. “Queen @kareenakapoorkhan (accompanied by princess emoji) King #saifalikhan,” he wrote in the caption.



Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations started on March 1. The first day witnessed the tantalizing performance by the international star Rihanna.

