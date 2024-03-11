15 Amitabh Bachchan dialogues that make him the celebrated icon he is

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is an icon in Bollywood who continues to inspire several aspiring actors. From his angry man demeanor to his strong on-screen presence with a baritone voice, a lot has contributed to his significant presence in films. No wonder, in an illustrious career spanning over five decades, the iconic dialogues delivered by him have become immortal. Though the list is quite extensive, here we are taking a look at the top 15 Amitabh Bachchan dialogues that live rent-free in the audience's mind.

15 Amitabh Bachchan dialogues that live in audiences’ minds rent-free

1. “Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahin, naamumkin hai”

A long Amitabh Bachchan dialogues list must begin with the most iconic one of his career. Don, featuring Big B in the titular role, was released in 1978, yet the popularity of this highly intense action-drama has not faded away. The popularity of the dialogue can be ascertained from the fact that it is no longer just a dialogue but a signature trademark in the new-age Don franchise.

2. “Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hain, naam hai Shahenshah”

One of Amitabh Bachchan famous dialogues, "Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hain, naam hai Shahenshah," from the 1988 movie Shahenshah, earned him the title of 'The Shahenshah of Bollywood'. The dialogue's impact and magnificence can be attributed to the megastar's powerful delivery, which elevated it to iconic status. Bachchan's commanding screen presence and inimitable style made this dialogue a memorable and defining moment in his career, cementing his position as one of the most influential actors in the history of Indian cinema.

Advertisement

3. “Aaj mere paas bangla hai, gaadi hai, bank balance hai, kya hai tumhare paas?”

The period of the 1970s transformed Big B's image as the 'Angry Man of Bollywood' for the high-intensity action films he did in that period. In a long list of Amitabh Bachchan best dialogues, "Aaj mere paas bangla hai, gaadi hai, bank balance hai, kya hai tumhare paas?" from the movie Deewaar opposite Shashi Kapoor doesn't really need any introduction.



4. “Jao pehle us aadmi ka sign le ke aao jisne mera baap ko chor kaha tha; pehle us aadmi ka sign le ke aao jisne meri maa ko gali deke naukri se nikal diya tha; pehle us aadmi ka sign le ke aao jisne mere haath pe ye likh diya tha…ye... Uske BAAD, uske baad, mere bhai, tum jahan kahoge main wahan sign kar doonga”

One Amitabh Bachchan dialogue which can leave audiences hooting and shouting has to be again from the movie Deewaar, while both the brothers confront each other with Vijay telling him, "Jao pehle us aadmi ka sign le ke aao jisne mera baap ko chor kaha tha; pehle us aadmi ka sign le ke aao jisne meri maa ko gali deke naukri se nikal diya tha; pehle us aadmi ka sign le ke aao jisne mere haath pe ye likh diya tha…ye... Uske baad, uske baad, mere bhai, tum jahan kahoge main wahan sign kar doonga." The whistle-blowing scene is enough to give one goosebumps even today. Isn't it?

5. “Pura naam, Vijay Dinanath Chauhan, baap ka naam, Dinanath Chauhan, maa ka naam, Suhasini Chauhan, gaon Mandwa, umar chhattis saal”

Speaking of the Angry Man's demeanor, how can we not mention the Agneepath dialogue, "Pura naam, Vijay Dinanath Chauhan, baap ka naam, Dinanath Chauhan, maa ka naam, Suhasini Chauhan, gaon Mandwa, umar chhattis saal," which expresses angst, remorse, revenge, and more? This is another dialogue that was reprised in the remade version, and it's no wonder why.

6. “Yeh tumhare baap ka ghar nahin, police station hai, is liye seedhi tahrah khade raho”

Advertisement

The roles portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan in the films are not just roles; they've become emotions. In Zanjeer, playing a stern, honest police officer who fears no one with the greatest panache, he said, "Yeh tumhare baap ka ghar nahin, police station hai, is liye seedhi tarah khade raho."

7. “Hum jahan khade ho jaate hain, line wahi se shuru hoti hain”

Next on the list is an Amitabh Bachchan dialogue that has all the swag and resonated well with audiences, so much so that it remains loved even decades after its release. Of course, everyone remembers when, while in jail standing in line for the meal, Kaalia said, "Hum jahan khade ho jaate hain, line wahi se shuru hoti hai."

8. "Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan. Ye is gurukul ke teen stambh hai. Ye wo aadarsh hain jinse hum aapka aane waala kal banaate hain”

We do realize that the list remains incomplete without the mention of Amitabh Bachchan Mohabbatein dialogue, which resonated with every student as he portrayed the role of a strict principal narrating the important rules: "Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan. Ye is gurukul ke teen stambh hain. Ye wo aadarsh hain jinse hum aapka aane waala kal banaate hain."

9. “Tumhara naam kya hai, Basanti?”

The cult classic Sholay had all the ingredients to make it a celebrated movie in Bollywood. Though the film was a pure action-drama, it had its fair share of humor, and who doesn't remember the first meeting between Big B's Jai and Hema Malini's Basanti? After a long chit-chat, when Jai asks, "Tumhara naam kya hai, Basanti?" it became one of Amitabh Bachchan famous dialogues.

10. “Moochein ho to Nathulal jaisi warna na ho”

Tell us the genre the megastar hasn't nailed. The all-time favorite Sharaabi was as high on emotions as it could get. Despite that fact, the legendary star's cute banter with Nathulal remains an equally key highlight of the film. Who doesn't remember Amitabh Bachchan dialogue from the film as he remarks, "Moochein ho to Nathulal jaisi warna na ho!"

Advertisement

11. “I can talk English, I can walk English, I can laugh English because English is a very phunny language”

Next on the Amitabh Bachchan dialogue list is one that turns a dull moment into a light-hearted one. Moreover, anyone challenged by the English language can totally empathize with the scene when the megastar says, "I can talk English, I can walk English, I can laugh English because English is a very phunny language."

12. “Main aur meri tanhai aksar yeh baatein kartein hain tum hoti to keisa hota, tum yeh kehti, tum vo kehti tum is baat pe hairaan hoti, tum us baat pe kitni hasti tum hoti to aisa hota, tum hoti to vaisa hota”

The Amitabh Bachchan dialogue collection also consists of some of the most romantic dialogues. One of them is from the movie Silsila, co-starring Rekha. Who knew missing someone could be expressed so beautifully in the words of Big B as he says, "Main aur meri tanhai aksar yeh baatein karte hain, tum hoti to kaisa hota, tum yeh kehti, tum vo kehti, tum is baat pe hairaan hoti, tum us baat pe kitni hasti, tum hoti to aisa hota, tum hoti to vaisa hota."

13. “Kabhi kabhi mere dil mein khayal aata hai, ki zindagi teri zulfon ki narm chhaon mein guzarne paati to shadab ho bhi sakti thi…”

It won't be wrong to say that even before Shah Rukh Khan, it was Big B who taught millions how to express love. This line is not just romantic but also one of Amitabh famous dialogues. From soulful tracks to the misery of losing one's partner, Kabhi Kabhie was narrated by the megastar as he recited the most beautiful poem, "Kabhi kabhi mere dil mein khayal aata hai, ki zindagi teri zulfon ki narm chhaon mein guzarne paati, to shadaab ho bhi sakti thi..."





14. “Anand mara nahi, Anand marte nahi”

If you've watched the masterpiece Anand, starring Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan, you can understand the depth and emotions when audiences hear Amitabh Bachchan best dialogue of the film, which goes like, "Anand mara nahi, Anand marte nahi."

Advertisement

15. “Na sirf ek shabd nahi apne aap mein ek poora vakya hai. Ise kisi tarah ke spashtikaran, explanation ya vyakhya ki zaroorat nahi hoti. Na ka matlab na hi hota hai”

Last but not least, Amitabh Bachchan's best dialogue has to be from the movie Pink, which empowered countless girls out there. In the role of a lawyer, Big B doesn't just deliver a dialogue but spills a true fact that needs to be realized in society because "Na sirf ek shabd nahi, apne aap mein ek poora vakya hai. Ise kisi tarah ke spashtikaran, explanation ya vyakhya ki zaroorat nahi hoti. Na ka matlab na hi hota hai."

Advertisement

The long list of Amitabh Bachchan dialogues not only testifies to his prowess in all genres but also makes him a notable member of the film fraternity. Did we miss any dialogue that is close to your heart, don’t forget to share it with us in the comments section.

ALSO READ: 12 best Dil Chahta Hai dialogues prove why the movie is a cult classic