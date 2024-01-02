Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Here’s a complete timeline of the soon-to-be-married couple’s relationship

As the New Year begins, a significant moment in Bollywood is on the horizon. The upcoming wedding of Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, with fitness coach Nupur Shikhare, is scheduled for January 3. After getting engaged in 2022 and celebrating their bond with a Kelvan ceremony in 2023, the couple is ready to embark on the next exciting chapter of marital happiness in 2024. As we eagerly anticipate their union, let's revisit the memorable journey of their heartwarming love story.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s romance during Lockdown

During the lockdown in 2020, Ira Khan used to live at her father's home, and it was during this time that she crossed paths with Nupur Shikhare. Their connection initially revolved around her fitness journey, but little did they anticipate that their association would evolve into a deep companionship. Going through the challenges of the lockdown together, they faced tough times, fostering a stronger bond and a deeper understanding of each other.

When Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare made it Instagram official

In 2021, Ira Khan chose to reveal their love story to the public, officially acknowledging their relationship on social media. Playfully calling Nupur her "dream boy," Ira conveyed her appreciation for his constant support. Accompanied by heartwarming pictures, she penned a message and wrote, “It’s an honour to make promises with and to you.”

Seeking their family’s blessings

Both families welcomed the alliance wholeheartedly. Nupur Shikhare smoothly became a part of the Khan family, participating in their various gatherings, such as birthdays, Eid, and Diwali celebrations. With the affection and blessings of both families, their relationship evolved into something truly significant.

Nupur Shikhare proposed to Ira Khan

In September 2022, Nupur proposed to Ira during a triathlon, kneeling down with a ring in hand. Ira happily accepted, and the couple celebrated with a romantic kiss. Ira shared a video of the surprise engagement on social media, and the news quickly gained widespread attention.

Two months later, their engagement was made public, signaling the beginning of a wonderful journey toward marital happiness.

More about Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s engagement ceremony

In November 2022, Nupur Shikhare, Ira Khan's fiancé, posted fresh photos from their engagement celebration. One of the pictures captured him once again going down on one knee to propose to her, eliciting an emotional response from Ira.

Gazing into each other's eyes as they danced, the couple appeared enchanting. Ira adorned a vibrant red gown, while Nupur chose a timeless black suit for the occasion. Sharing a sneak peek, Nupur refrained from adding a caption and included two heart emojis.

Ira, on the other hand, posted a video snippet from their ring ceremony during the celebration. They exchanged kisses after placing rings on each other's fingers and joyfully danced on stage. The special moment was accompanied by the playing of Bruno Mars' Marry You.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's haldi ceremony

On January 1, 2024, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao were photographed arriving for the Haldi ceremony, elegantly dressed in traditional nauvari sarees. The mother of the bride, Reena Dutta, wore a dark green saree with a golden border, complemented by a red blouse. She adorned herself with a golden necklace and matching bangles, carrying a basket as she headed for Ira and Nupur's haldi rituals. She posed alongside the groom-to-be, Nupur Shikhare, who was attired in a red kurta and white pajamas. Nupur's mother, Pritam Shikhare, also joined them for a photo.

On the other hand, Kiran Rao chose a purple and blue nauvari saree with a golden border. She adorned herself with a simple golden necklace and matching bangles, completing her look with a gajra in her hair for Ira and Nupur's Haldi ceremony.

