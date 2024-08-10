WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor has amusing reaction to Orry’s VIDEO with birthday girl Kylie Jenner; netizens are surprised

Orry is one non-actor celebrity who is friends with almost all B-town youngsters. Over the years, the internet realized that he is popular among many Hollywood celebs like Rihanna and more. A while ago, the social media personality took to his Instagram and dropped a birthday post to wish Kylie Jenner.

In the clip, Orhan Awatramani can be seen posing as Kylie filmed the selfie video. While he sported his naturally curly hair with a pair of stylish black eyewear, the Hollywood celeb looked pretty in her black hoodie. Soon after, Orhan’s bestie, Janhvi Kapoor, took to the comments section and penned an epic response.

The Mili actress wrote, “Na na poooooo”. Her comment was in reference to the song Chuttamalle from her Telugu-language action drama film, Devara: Part 1, which Orry used as the background of his video with Jenner.

While Janhvi’s reaction grabbed eyeballs, the internet was surprised to see Orry sharing a close bond with the Hollywood TV star. Some even thought that the video is edited. A user penned, “Please someone tell me this is not edited.” Another commented, “Haven’t you framed those chopped pieces of hairs From your head, what has touched Kylie?”

“Orry is creating his own universe,” opined another, while one also stated, “Orry bai k aghe koi bol skta hai kya.”

While this video by Orry made netizens go gaga, his earlier social media post also made Janhvi’s fans fall off their seats. A couple of hours ago, he took to his Instagram stories and reposted a picture originally posted by one of his friends. Why is that image so special, you ask?

Well, that features Janhvi standing with her boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya. The Bollywood diva stunned in a flowy white dress featuring multi-colored flowers as she stood to her beau, who looked dashing too.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Mr. & Mrs. Mahi actress will be next seen in Devara alongside N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Saif Ali Khan. Kapoor’s debut Telugu film is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 27, 2024.

