EXCLUSIVE: Ever wondered what’s in ‘liver’ Orry’s bag? Here's everything he carries with him; Watch VIDEO for big reveal

Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, is a popular socialite in B-town who has become an internet star. Orry, who proudly calls himself a "liver", is often spotted with bigwigs of Bollywood and famous star kids at parties. There has been quite a chatter about his connections with celebrities and how he keeps making fashion statements in public.

Orry talks about his belongings in his bag

During an exclusive 'What's in my bag' video with Pinkvilla, Orry Awatramani spilled the beans about all the items he carries in his "Orry multi-purpose casual day in the life bag."

Orry carries a small bag and a tiny bag inside the large bag.

Talking about the small bag, the internet star says, "You never know when you need to ditch the big bag and you know go into your stealth mode with a smaller bag." He carries a tiny bag for night outs.

The socialite also has combs and brushes in his bag. Orry has a comb that he would use when he has long hair. Orry also has a tooth comb which works with his short hair quite well.

Orry's personalised stickers, earrings, and more

Orry boasts of keeping personalised stickers in his bag which feature his faces on them.

"I always have a sheet of Orry's stickers. Because you never know when you are going to take one out and stamp someone. For example, I can take out these Orry stickers and say I have been here," he says.

Apart from his main phone, Orry also has another phone with a credit card machine on it. Speaking about why he carries it in his bag, he says, "In case I need to charge someone or want to have a picture at the last minute, I can just charge you on the spot."

Orry also keeps a spare pair of earrings, the "only jewellery you will see him carry". The 24-year-old socialite also has a hand exerciser which he uses to relieve his stress.

He also carries an emergency panty liner in his bag to pat up his armpits as he calls himself a "nervous sweater".

Other items that his bag has are a steamer, a highlighter to "highlight his chest", a medicine bag, and more. His bag also consists of scissors which he uses to cut the packet of gum.

