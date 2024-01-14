WATCH: Jaya Bachchan takes sarcastic dig at paparazzi as she arrives for Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's reception

Ira Khan’s wedding to Nupur Shikhare was nothing like any other big fat Bollywood wedding. But just like celebrity couples, they also had a blast enjoying their wedding festivities. The bride’s father Aamir Khan also made sure that all his industry friends arrived to bless the newly-wedded couple for their journey ahead. Amid them was Jaya Bachchan who had a funny banter with the paparazzi as she graced the shutterbugs at the gala hosted in Mumbai on January 13.

Jaya Bachchan engages in banter with paparazzi at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding

What started in 2022 for Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare finally concluded in a star-studded bash. After being engaged months ago, Aamir Khan’s daughter finally tied the knot with the celebrity fitness coach first in Mumbai and then in Udaipur. Upon returning, the couple hosted a wedding reception that saw the who’s who of B-town arriving. Among them was veteran actress Jaya Bachchan who came with her daughter Shweta Bachchan and actress Sonali Bendre.

As the actress arrived donning a royal blue kurta and pajama set with a multiple-colored long jacket, she made heads turn. Upon her entrance, the paparazzi requested the trio to look towards them while posing. To this, the senior actress responded in a rather sarcastic way, “Kya aap idhar angle humko seekha rahe hai. (Why are you teaching us the angle?” She then smiled at the camera persons and left the spot.

Advertisement

Take a look:

Bollywood celebs at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding

All of Bollywood walked the red carpet at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai where the wedding reception of the newly hitched couple took place. The big names of Bollywood that greeted the couple were Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Rekha, Hema Malini, Saira Banu, Dharmendra, Ameesha Patel, Madhuri Dixit, Kartik Aaryan and many others.

Jaya Bachchan’s work front

The actress has been associated with the Indian film industry and worked in close to a hundred movies. Among them were films like Uphaar, Kora Kagaz, Zanjeer, Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke, Sholay, Nauker, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, all of which won Jaya Bachchan love and lauds from fans and critics alike.

ALSO READ: Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s Wedding Reception: Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri look elegant; duo poses with Aamir Khan, groom's mom