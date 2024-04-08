WATCH: Jeetendra celebrates his birthday with Tusshar Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and grandsons; cuts cake with family

Jeetendra is one of the gems of the Indian film industry who has added to the rich and diverse history of Bollywood. On April 7, the acclaimed actor celebrated his 82nd birthday. To make him feel special, his family including kids Ekta and Tusshar Kapoor brought a cake for him which he cut with his two adorable grandkids.

Tusshar Kapoor drops video of dad Jeetendra celebrating his 82nd birthday

Actor-producer Tusshar Kapoor took to X (formerly Twitter) and dropped an unseen video from dad Jeetendra’s 82nd birthday celebration. In the clip, the veteran star can be seen next to his two grandkids cutting the yummy-looking mango cake. His daughter, ace director and producer Ekta Kapoor also joined the party and sang the birthday song with everyone present.

While he dropped the video, the Golmaal Returns actor, on behalf of his father, also expressed his gratitude to all the fans of Jeetendra who showered him with love. Sharing the video, Kapoor wrote, “Thank you for all your wishes for dad’s birthday today! It’s hard replying to everyone but every wish meant a lot to him! #happybirthdaytoyou.”

Take a look:

Advertisement

Back in the day when his kids Ekta and Tusshar were growing up, Jeetendra was an acclaimed star and was flooded with film offers. This is why he would stay away from his kids and home most of the time. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Tusshar revealed that he didn’t know what he was missing out on because they would meet him during weekends, or holidays.

He added, “So, he kind of made it up. And we saw all his films. We would see him through video cassettes. We were not really aware of what I was missing. But obviously, there could have been days were having a dad around could have been easier sometimes but that is life. No matter how much I do for my son, even he would have complaints, I am sure of that. I think as kids we are never happy.”

On the work front, Tusshar was last seen in the OTT series Pop Kaun? with Saurabh Shukla, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Ashwini Kalsekar, Chunky Pandey, Jamie Lever, Satish Kaushik, Farhad Samji, Zakir Hussain, Nupur Sanon and Tasha Bhambra.

ALSO READ: Did you know Jeetendra used to call Sridevi and Jaya Prada his ‘bread and butter’? Here’s why